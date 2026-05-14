Wall Street Veteran Sabrina H. Phillips Launches Blue Capay Ventures, a Global Investment Banking and Strategic Advisory Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wall Street veteran Sabrina H. Phillips, Founder and CEO, today announced the formal launch of Blue Capay Ventures ("BCV"), a San Francisco-based investment banking and strategic advisory firm and member FINRA/SIPC.

Blue Capay Ventures advises emerging fund managers and early-stage companies in sectors including AI, Infrastructure, Clean Energy, and other Technology-driven markets. The firm supports capital formation, strategic partnerships and capital introduction efforts, including select cross-border initiatives in key geographic regions. The firm cultivates sustainably high-impact partnerships that connect clients with sophisticated and qualified purchasers (QPs) in the U.S. and select international markets across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. BCV also facilitates curated co-investment opportunities for family offices and strategic institutional investors considering high-impact private-market opportunities in innovation-focused sectors spearheading growth.

Founded on the belief that breakthrough companies are often overlooked in their earliest stages, Blue Capay Ventures is designed to help ambitious founders and emerging managers access the strategic relationships, capital networks and global partnerships needed to scale transformative ideas.

Ms. Phillips is a former Morgan Stanley executive with more than 20 years of experience across Wall Street and global capital markets. Prior to founding Blue Capay Ventures, Phillips held roles in private equity and venture capital, including investor outreach for Silicon Valley's Foothill Ventures, where she supported investor outreach on behalf of an emerging fund manager with $150 million in AUM. Earlier in her career, she worked in investment banking at Merrill Lynch, institutional equities at Salomon Brothers and with RNK Capital, a $200 million renewable energy fund.

A graduate of Harvard University, Phillips resides outside San Francisco with her family.

"Blue Capay is built for believers," said Sabrina H. Phillips, Founder and CEO of Blue Capay Ventures. "I've seen firsthand how difficult it can be for emerging fund managers and visionary founders to access the right capital networks and strategic partnerships — particularly when they are building bold ideas ahead of where the market is today."

"We created Blue Capay Ventures to bridge that gap: connecting global capital with transformative innovation, creating meaningful co-investment opportunities and helping the next generation of founders and fund managers scale with conviction. Backing visionary ideas before they become mainstream and taking a stand when others are still waiting — is the spirit of this company." Phillips states.

Blue Capay Ventures is opening its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco, placing the firm at the center of global innovation, venture capital and emerging technology leadership. The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to building international partnerships and delivering agile cross-border investment and advisory solutions.

Blue Capay Ventures focuses on investment banking and capital introduction services for innovation-led companies and emerging managers with pioneering ambitions — core principles that define the firm's differentiated approach and growing international footprint.

For more information contact: [email protected].

Office Address

575 Market Street, Suite 425

San Francisco, CA 94105

Phone: 415-917-8901

Media Inquiries

Merideth Gilmor | MGC | [email protected] | 917-860-5792

Founded in 2024, Blue Capay Ventures is a global investment banking and strategic advisory firm led by CEO Sabrina H. Phillips, a Wall Street veteran with more than 20 years of experience in investment banking and global capital markets. Headquartered in San Francisco, the firm connects capital, innovation, and strategic partnerships across key international markets.

Blue Capay Ventures is a registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. Securities transactions are conducted through Blue Capay Ventures. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Securities offerings will only be made pursuant to applicable offering documents and in compliance with applicable local laws.

SOURCE Blue Capay Ventures