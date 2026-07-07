Wallace Saunders Provides Notice of Data Incident

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallace Saunders experienced a data security event that may affect the privacy of certain individuals' data. Wallace Saunders provided notice of this event to potentially affected individuals along with resources to assist them.

On May 18, 2026, we identified unexpected activity on our network. We promptly took steps to ensure the continued security of our environment and engaged digital forensics specialists to assist with our investigation. The investigation confirmed that an unauthorized actor accessed our network from May 16 -18, 2026, and had the ability to access certain files.

The accessible information varies by individual but may include an individual's name in combination with a Social Security number, date of birth, driver's license number, financial account information, medical information, and/or other materials prepared or provided during the course of legal representation. We have no evidence of any misuse or attempted misuse of the accessible information. Wallace Saunders provided notice of this event to the potentially affected individuals beginning on July 2, 2026.

Wallace Saunders has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the event and address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central time, excluding U.S. holidays and can be reached at (855)-302-4850.

Steps You Can Take to Help Protect Your Personal Information

Additional Free Resources: You can obtain information from the below listed consumer reporting agencies, the FTC, or from your respective state Attorney General about fraud alerts, credit freezes, and steps you can take toward preventing identity theft. You may report suspected identity theft to local law enforcement, including to the FTC or to the Attorney General in your state.

Consumer Reporting Agencies:

Equifax Experian TransUnion P.O. Box 740241 P.O. Box 4500 P.O. Box 2000 Atlanta, GA 30348 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-525-6285 1-888-397-3742 1-877-322-8228 www.equifax.com www.experian.com www.transunion.com

Additional Resources:

North Carolina Attorney General's Office Federal Trade Commission Consumer Protection Division 600 Pennsylvania Ave, NW 9001 Mail Service Center Washington, DC 20580 Raleigh, NC 27699-9001 1-877-438-4338 1-877-566-7226 (Toll-free within North Carolina) www.ftc.gov/idtheft 919-716-6000

www.ncdoj.gov



SOURCE Wallace Saunders