WallachBeth Capital Announce Closing of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $2.4 Million Public Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ("60P,"NASDAQ: SXTP; SXTPW) specialists in developing and marketing medicines for infectious diseases, has completed its previously announced Public Offering of 5,260,901 units (the "Units") at a price to the public of $0.385 per Unit and 999,076 pre‑funded units (the "Pre‑Funded Units") at a price to the public of $0.375 per Pre‑Funded Unit.

The underwriters were granted an option, exercisable within 45 days after the closing of the offering, to purchase shares of 60P's common stock at a price of $0.385 per share and/or Warrants at a price of $0.01 per Warrant and/or Pre-Funded Warrants at a price of $0.375 per Pre-Funded Warrant, or any combination of additional shares of common stock, Warrants and/or Pre-Funded Warrants, representing, in the aggregate, up to 15% of the number of Units sold in the offering, 15% of the Warrants underlying the Units and Pre-Funded Units sold in the offering and 15% of the Pre-Funded Warrants underlying the Pre-Funded Units sold in the offering, in all cases less the underwriting discount to cover over-allotments, if any. On January 31, 2024, WallachBeth Capital LLC partially exercised its over-allotment option with respect to 818,177 Warrants.

WallachBeth Capital LLC is the Sole Bookrunner for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to 60P's registration statement on Form S‑1 (File No. 333‑276641) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on January 29, 2024. A final prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on January 31, 2024, and is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email: cap‑[email protected], or by calling +1 (646) 237‑8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St., Suite 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

