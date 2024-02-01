WallachBeth Capital Announces Bullfrog AI Pricing of $5.7 Million Public Offering

News provided by

WallachBeth Capital LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 09:56 ET

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) a technology-enabled drug development company using (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics priced an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 1,507,139 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants ("Pre-Funded Warrants") in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase 1,507,139 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $3.782 per share (inclusive of the Pre-Funded Warrant exercise price) for gross proceeds of approximately $5,700,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase an additional 226,071 shares of common stock (and/or Pre-Funded Warrants in lieu thereof) and/or warrants to purchase 226,071 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on February 5, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

WallachBeth Capital, LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-276740) relating to the securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on January 31, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, via email: [email protected], or by calling +1 (646) 237-8585, or by standard mail at WallachBeth Capital, LLC, Attn: Capital Markets, 185 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ 07311, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC

Also from this source

WallachBeth Capital Announce Closing of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $2.4 Million Public Offering

WallachBeth Capital Announce Closing of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $2.4 Million Public Offering

WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, ...
WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $2.4 Million Public Offering

WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals $2.4 Million Public Offering

WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Stock Offering

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.