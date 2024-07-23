WallachBeth Capital Announces Closing of QMMM Holdings LTD IPO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that QMMM Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "QMMM"), (NASDAQ: QMMM) a digital media advertising, virtual avatar & virtual apparel technology service provider in Hong Kong, has completed its previously announced IPO of 2,150,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share. QMMM Holdings has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $8.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on July 19, 2024, under the ticker symbol "QMMM".

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as lead underwriter for the Offering. FisherBroyles, LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to WallachBeth Capital, LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-274887) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 1, 2024. The Offering was made only by means of a final prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the Offering was filed with the SEC on July 22, 2024, which may be obtained from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, Harborside Financial Center Plaza 5, 185 Hudson Street, Ste 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, by email to [email protected], or by calling +1 646.237.8585. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC.

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions. The firm's website is located at www.wallachbeth.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC