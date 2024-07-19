WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of QMMM Holdings LTD Initial Public Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that QMMM Holdings Limited (the "Company" or "QMMM"), a digital media advertising, virtual avatar & virtual apparel technology service provider in Hong Kong, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,150,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 19, 2024 under the ticker symbol "QMMM."

WallachBeth Capital Logo

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering will be $8.6 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 22, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. QMMM has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 322,500 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. WallachBeth Capital, LLC acted as sole underwriter for the Offering. FisherBroyles, LLP is acting as U.S. securities counsel to the Company, and Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to WallachBeth Capital, LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-274887) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 1, 2024. The Offering is being made only by means of a final prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, from WallachBeth Capital, LLC, Harborside Financial Center Plaza 5, 185 Hudson Street, Ste 1410, Jersey City, NJ 07311, by email to [email protected], or by calling +1 646.237.8585. In addition, the final prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company's securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About WallachBeth Capital LLC

WallachBeth Capital offers a robust range of capital markets and investment banking services to the healthcare community, connecting corporate clients with leading institutions, creating value for both issuers and investors. The firm's experience includes initial public offerings, follow-on issues, PIPE offerings, and private transactions.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

SOURCE WallachBeth Capital LLC