WallachBeth Capital Announces Pricing of Trident Digital Tech Holdings Initial Public Offering

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WallachBeth Capital LLC, a leading provider of capital markets and institutional execution services, announced today that Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd. ("Trident" or the "Company"), a leading digital transformation enabler in the small and medium enterprise, or the SME segment of the e-commerce enablement and digital optimization services market in Singapore, announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,800,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each one ADS representing eight Class B Ordinary Shares of the Company, at a price to the public of US$5.00 per ADS for a total offering size of approximately US $9,000,000 assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 10, 2024, under the symbol "TDTH." The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on September 11, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable within 45 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an aggregate of 270,000 additional ADSs at the initial public offering price.

WallachBeth Capital LLC is acting as Lead Underwriter for the Offering and Revere Securities LLC is acting as the Co-Manager for the Offering. The Underwriters were represented on the Offering by Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP.

A registration statement on form F-1 (333-274857) related to these securities has been filed with, and was declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on September 9, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting WallachBeth Capital, LLC at [email protected], or by telephone at (646) 237-8585.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

