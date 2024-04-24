WALLACK HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES HISTORIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN BAIRES GRILL ARGENTINEAN STEAKHOUSE AND MANGO'S TROPICAL CAFÉ

Corazón by Baires, a new luxury dining concept set to debut on May 24

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For nearly a decade, Mango's Tropical Café has set the standard for nightlife in Central Florida. It is now embarking on a brand-new evolution that will integrate fine dining with its vibrant essence. Corazón by Baires, a chic and intimate restaurant is set to debut on May 24 inside Mango's as a collaboration with Baires Grill, one of America's best Argentinian steakhouses.

The innovative partnership will deliver an iconic gastronomic experience with globally inspired Latin American cuisine. From the gaucho-perfected grilling technique of grass-fed Argentinean beef to fresh seafood and pasta with Mediterranean influences and Asian-inspired dishes, Corazón by Baires' menu, created by Executive Chef Paulo Osorio, is ready for center stage. The result is a remarkable international menu as diverse as the culture that inspires it. An extensive wine collection completes the ensemble.

"Orlando is one of the world's most visited cities so, not surprisingly, we have been eager to expand here for a long time," said Sofia Koenig, general manager of Baires Holdings. "This partnership gives us an invaluable opportunity to successfully introduce our restaurant to a new audience. By sharing in Mango's expertise and knowledge of the market we will win the hearts of Central Floridians and of the thousands of travelers that visit Orlando every day."

"Corazón by Baires is aimed to be a favorite of locals, convention center attendees, and theme park tourists searching for late-night dining. It is in Baires' DNA to serve later into the evening than other restaurants to meet the needs of guests who wish to dine far after the sun sets," Koenig continued.

The synergy between the two brands is indisputable. Baires Grill and Mango's both trace their decades-old roots to Miami Beach, from where they have grown to other markets and achieved national recognition for delivering superb hospitality experiences.

"We are ushering in an unprecedented era with this partnership," said Wallack Holdings CEO David Wallack. "It will lead the transformation of the I-Drive entertainment district into one that includes sophisticated dining experiences, luxury lounges, and high-end leisure options."

The new restaurant concept and experience will adorn a vibrant reimagination within Mango's for dinner reservations from 5 to 10:30 p.m. beginning on May 24. Menu highlights include a 40 oz. Tomahawk, 18 oz Certified Angus Ribeye, Andean Branzino with potatoes, chickpeas, and chorizo hash, and Fettuccini a la Ruota with Parmigiano Reggiano and truffle dust.

Corazón by Baires will serve dinner Wednesdays through Sundays. Reservations will be available through OpenTable. Sunday brunch is set to debut in the coming weeks.

After 10:30 p.m., the space will revert to Mango's legendary nightclub where nighty fiestas, special concerts, and private events thrive.

Baires Grill has seven locations in South Florida, one in Midtown Manhattan, and another under construction in the Tribecca district of New York City. Baires Holdings has also leased additional space in the adjacent Hollywood Plaza Garage for a future restaurant concept.

KALI ULTRA LOUNGE SET TO OPEN THIS SUMMER

The Mango's evolution has much more in s exciting changes in store. KALI Ultra Lounge, a multi-million dollar, multi-sensorial experience, is scheduled to open this summer. Located at the second level of the 55,000-sq-ft complex, KALI will transform and set the standard for Orlando's nightlife with a separate entrance, distinct vibe, and immersive experience, the ultra-lounge bar and bottle service will offer an exclusive list of premium spirits, luxurious handcrafted cocktails, and entertainment.

KALI, themed for the goddess of destruction and renewal, was envisioned as an immersive, video-centric club that can be customized to provide different atmospheres so that no two nights ever feel the same. It was designed by industry leader Michael Meacham, whose bold and innovative work can be experienced in high-end venues around the world including Tokyo, Dubai, Mexico, Las Vegas, New York, and Miami.

KALI is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

THE FUTURE OF I-DRIVE

Wallack Holdings is helping to lead the evolution of the I-Drive Entertainment District, striving to keep the area competitive with convention-popular markets such as Las Vegas.

"The Orange County Convention Center is embarking on a $750M renovation, and more high-end, fine dining and entertainment options like Corazón by Baires and KALI Ultra Lounge will contribute to its success when competing with other well-positioned markets," said Wallack Holdings COO Joshua Wallack.

"We will create dazzling experiences right here in the I-Drive Entertainment District as we enter a new era for our destination. This kind of collaboration between our companies to create a united vision of Corazon is so rare and special. We are very excited for Central Florida to have a culinary powerhouse like Baires make such big moves into our community," Wallack continued.

About Wallack Holdings LLC

Wallack Holdings LLC, based in Orlando, Florida, is involved in property development and management. Activities primarily center on the hospitality and entertainment sectors, with significant investments in these areas in Orlando. The company has been associated with several high-profile development projects that contribute to the city's tourism and entertainment landscape.

About Mango's Tropical Café

Mango's Tropical Café in Orlando, managed by Wallack Holdings LLC, is renowned for its electrifying nightlife scene. It's a hotspot that captures the essence of a vibrant Latin party with its pulsating music, live DJ sets, and dance floors that invite guests to salsa, merengue, and bachata late into the night. The club's colorful, neon-lit ambiance and tropical decor add to the immersive experience, creating an energetic and festive environment that's a draw for those looking to enjoy a lively night out. Mango's is particularly popular for its specialty cocktails and the spirited crowd it attracts, making it a central nightlife destination on Orlando's International Drive.

About Baires Grill

Baires Grill epitomizes sophisticated Argentine cuisine, offering an authentic dining experience centered on the traditions of South American culinary arts. Renowned for its meticulous preparation of prime cuts of beef and a frequent hotspot of Lionel Messi, the restaurant showcases a variety of expertly grilled steaks, each seasoned and cooked to highlight the unique flavors inherent in Argentine gastronomy. The menu extends beyond meats to include an array of traditional dishes such as handmade empanadas, rich pastas, and fresh seafood, complemented by an extensive selection of Argentine wines. The ambiance of Baires Grill mirrors the upscale, yet inviting nature of its dishes, making it a distinguished destination for connoisseurs of fine dining in Orlando.

