Wallarm Launches Industry-First SaaS Solution to Deliver Security at the API Edge

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallarm , a leader in API security solutions, announced today Security Edge, a breakthrough SaaS solution that delivers security at the API edge. As the industry's first offering to modernize API Security deployments, Wallarm is taking on legacy Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) that claim most of the traffic is API traffic but are unable to provide real-time API threat protection.

Wallarm's OWASP API Security Dashboard shows how a customer's environment is protected from the OWASP API Top 10, including recommendations for addressing any gaps in protection.

"APIs are the primary target for attackers and one of the leading causes of data breaches. In fact, a typical enterprise has hundreds of APIs, yet their visibility and protection lags far behind other security initiatives," said Tim Ebbers, Field CTO of Wallarm. "Organizations need performant traffic analysis at the API's edge. With Security Edge, we're delivering real-time protection right where it matters most: at the edge of an organization's API infrastructure."

Wallarm's new solution represents a major shift in how organizations secure and gain visibility into their APIs. It eliminates the need for inefficient and cumbersome distributed traffic redirection, giving organizations immediate and local API protection. Unlike traditional methods that route API traffic through distant cloud servers or rely on CDNs, Security Edge enables organizations to secure API traffic at the API's edge, where it's most effective and performant.

"Wallarm is capturing market share from CDN companies that often charge millions for their API and web protection services. Despite recent acquisitions in the API security space by CDNs, these companies remain reliant on old infrastructure that cannot do the sophisticated analysis needed for effective API security," said Ivan Novikov, CEO and founder at Wallarm. "Enterprises are handing over millions of dollars to CDNs with a false sense that their critical APIs are protected."

Security Edge works by distributing Wallarm filtering nodes positioned as close to the customers' APIs as possible, using existing cloud providers and infrastructure. While a self-managed deployment can be fully integrated into a customer's API infrastructure, Security Edge removes the management burden while providing low latency.

Security Edge's key features and benefits include:

Wallarm handles infrastructure, deployment, and monitoring and ensures that nodes are up-to-date and functional, removing maintenance requirements. Low Latency, Lower Cost: Security Edge nodes can be geographically distributed at the API edge to deliver security capabilities with minimal latency.

Security Edge nodes can be geographically distributed at the API edge to deliver security capabilities with minimal latency. Operational Visibility: Customers can access logs, events, and real-time traffic statistics.

With Security Edge, Wallarm is opening a new market segment for API security, currently occupied by traditional CDN vendors with infrastructure built for caching traditional web content. Security Edge enables customers to achieve greater protection at a fraction of the cost using a purpose-built API edge solution.

For more information, visit http://www.wallarm.com/resources/security-edge .

About Wallarm

Wallarm, the integrated API Security company, provides robust protection for APIs, web applications, microservices, and serverless workloads running in cloud-native environments. Wallarm is the preferred choice of hundreds of Security and DevOps teams for comprehensive discovery of web apps and API endpoints, protection against emerging threats throughout their API portfolio, and automated incident response to enhance risk management. Wallarm is headquartered in San Francisco, California, and is backed by Toba Capital, Y Сombinator, Partech, and other investors.

