Wallarm Releases Q3 2024 API ThreatStats Report Revealing Significant API Security Threats

The report uncovers a 21% increase in API vulnerabilities from the previous quarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallarm , a global leader in API security, today unveiled its API ThreatStats Report for Q3 2024, revealing critical insights into the increasing number of API vulnerabilities and breaches impacting industries worldwide. The report confirms the trend of increasing numbers of API vulnerabilities across sectors and an escalating threat landscape specifically targeting APIs due to their accessibility and valuable data.

"During this quarter, we saw a surge in API-related security flaws across a wide range of industries, reminding us that API security is a truly horizontal problem," said Ivan Novikov, CEO and Co-Founder of Wallarm. "Additionally, we found that 32% of vulnerabilities are tied to cloud-native software—a clear indicator that cloud infrastructure and its associated APIs are becoming an increasingly attractive target for cybercriminals. This trend underscores the need for robust security solutions, particularly as organizations continue migrating critical operations to the cloud."

Wallarm's researchers uncovered a 21% increase in API vulnerabilities from the second quarter of 2024. Additionally, the vulnerabilities had an average Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) score of 7, with many scoring at 7.5, indicating high severity and reflecting how easily threat actors can exploit API issues. The substantial growth in discovered vulnerabilities highlights the expanding threat landscape, where APIs remain a primary target for cyberattacks across multiple sectors.

Key insights on API Q3 data breaches include:

Many breaches this quarter, like those at Hotjar, Business Insider, and Explore Talent, originated from client-side API flaws, such as OAuth misconfigurations and Cross-Site Scripting (XSS), which the OWASP API Top-10 does not adequately address. Developers often mistakenly consider OAuth a security improvement, but it becomes a critical weakness when misconfigured, enabling account takeovers and large-scale data exposure. These incidents reveal that client-side API security needs more attention and a dedicated approach to prevent such breaches. API Misconfigurations Amplify Breach Scale : Poorly secured APIs, especially those with weak authentication and authorization controls, lead to large-scale breaches because attackers can access and download entire datasets, not just isolated portions. This finding was evident in incidents at Deutsche Telekom and Fractal ID, where unauthenticated API access allowed attackers to exploit massive amounts of personal data, tariff information, and user tracking. Unlike traditional malware attacks that may target random subsets of data, API breaches often result in complete data extraction, making the impact far more severe.

: Poorly secured APIs, especially those with weak authentication and authorization controls, lead to large-scale breaches because attackers can access and download entire datasets, not just isolated portions. This finding was evident in incidents at Deutsche Telekom and Fractal ID, where unauthenticated API access allowed attackers to exploit massive amounts of personal data, tariff information, and user tracking. Unlike traditional malware attacks that may target random subsets of data, API breaches often result in complete data extraction, making the impact far more severe. APIs Are a Common Weak Link Across Diverse Industries: This summer's breaches affected a wide range of sectors, from telecommunications (Deutsche Telekom) and transportation (Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation) to blockchain and Web3 platforms (Fractal ID). These incidents prove that no industry is immune, and API vulnerabilities are a universal challenge across traditional and cutting-edge tech landscapes. Securing APIs requires consistent, industry-wide efforts to address evolving attack vectors.

As detailed in the report, another key discovery this quarter is the integral role of API security in AI systems. There is no AI without APIs—they are essential in connecting models, data, and infrastructure. API vulnerabilities directly impact AI functionalities, and AI features can introduce unique vulnerabilities into APIs. Addressing AI exploits and API vulnerabilities is crucial for comprehensive security, as they are deeply interconnected.

The increase in API vulnerabilities emphasizes the urgency for businesses to stay vigilant and invest in comprehensive API security measures. Wallarm is the only solution that unifies best-in-class API protection and real-time blocking capabilities to protect the entire API and web application portfolio in multi-cloud, cloud-native, and on-premise environments and empowers organizations to defend against these growing threats.

To download the full API ThreatStats Q3 2024 Report, visit http://www.wallarm.com/resources/q324-api-threatstats-report .

