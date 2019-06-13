Wallbox Announces Expansion into U.S. Market

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallbox, Barcelona-based electric vehicle (EV) charging station manufacturer, announced today that it will enter the U.S. market, hosting an official launch at the 2019 ABB FIA Formula E Championship in New York City July 12-13.

Four-year-old Wallbox, which has installed over 20,000 of its charging units in 30 European markets and overseas as far as New Zealand and China, offers versatile universal charging solutions with proprietary technology, such as facial recognition, smart sensors, secure access control, remote programming, and a dynamic cloud-based app.

Apart from having a line of car agnostic charging solutions that are fast and efficient, Wallbox offers its myWallbox cloud-based charging management platform to make charging a car as easy as charging a smartphone. Customers have access to real-time updates, innovations and remote programming. The user-friendly app complements Wallbox's goal of engaging customers and inspiring EV adoption.

"Customer understanding and innovation are fundamental to our approach. We have to remember that when people buy a plug-in vehicle, they are taking control and owning their mobility energy for the ﬁrst time. This is a big and very liberating change," says Wallbox U.S. Country Director, Douglas Alfaro.

The U.S. EV market grew 81% in 2018, signaling that electric vehicles are no longer considered a rare sight but instead a technology being widely adopted throughout the country. Yet the U.S. still lags behind electric mobility in Europe and Asia. AAA data points to charging station availability as one of the biggest barriers to widespread adoption in the U.S.

At the same time, the impact of climate change is becoming more critical with the UN projecting only a decade left to avoid dangerous global warming. Continued EV deployment is key to reducing harmful environmental risks.

As an 'official partner' of HWA RACELAB for season 5 of the all-electric 2019 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, Wallbox will host a special launch event at 3 p.m. EST on Friday, July 12 at the NY Marriott Brooklyn Bridge. Attendees will gain exclusive access to proprietary technologies, product demos, briefings, and U.S. market entry plans.

Named one of the best technology companies in the world at the 2018 Startup World Cup in Silicon Valley, Wallbox is a team of designers, engineers, computer scientists and programmers who design, manufacture and distribute innovative intelligent charging solutions for plug-in electric and hybrid cars.

By offering "fashionable" charging stations and smart powered technology that take the EV experience to a new level of functionality, Wallbox is differentiating itself in the competitive electric mobility market with solid engineering, creativity and functionality to deliver charging solutions that have emotion and ﬂair.

