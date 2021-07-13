Wallbox Introduces A 48Amp Version Of Its Best Selling Home Charger To Their North American Product Line

Pulsar Plus is the smallest smart home EV charger in the U.S., and among the most powerful in the market. This new model charges at up to 48Amp (11.5kW), making it up to eight times faster than a standard 110V charger, and is currently available exclusively in the U.S.

Standout features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The Pulsar Plus 48Amp is also NEMA Type 4 rated watertight. Both models come with a 25-foot charging cable and include a specially-designed cable management holster.

"We're excited to add the 48Amp Pulsar Plus to the U.S. Wallbox family of products at a time so much attention is being focused on electric vehicles, especially newer makes and models capable of accepting faster home charging," said Douglas Alfaro, general manager of Wallbox North America. "With both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Pulsar Plus gives users multiple ways to connect to and control their charger through the innovative myWallbox app. As charger functions are managed locally--not in the cloud--users can access and control the charger's smart features even when an active Wi-Fi connection is not available."

Pulsar Plus, Wallbox's best selling home charger worldwide, is compatible with all EVs, including Teslas, using the Tesla-provided J1772 adapter. The Pulsar Plus 40 and 48Amp chargers are eligible for most federal, state, and local tax credits and rebates where available, including the U.S. federal tax credit for up to 30% of total equipment and installation costs up to $1,000.

The 48Amp Wallbox Pulsar Plus is available for $699 beginning August 1 on the Wallbox website , Amazon, and from Wallbox-certified resellers and installers across the U.S.

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 60 countries.

Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox's mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 500 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

