Wallbox Introduces New EV Charger for the U.S. Market

Based on the company's best-selling charger in Europe, Pulsar Plus is an entirely new charger built with features specifically for the North American EV market. Compatible with all EVs, Pulsar Plus is available in two configurations--48Amp (hardwired) and 40Amp, which can be hardwired or connected via an included NEMA 14-50 plug. The 40Amp Pulsar Plus is shipping now; the 48Amp version will go on sale later this year.

Pulsar Plus is the smallest available smart home EV charger in North America capable of 48Amp (11.5kW) charging. Standout features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Both versions come with a 25-foot charging cable and include a specially designed cable management holster.

"We're excited to bring Pulsar Plus to the U.S. at a time when both the EV market and interest in EV charging at home is growing and accelerating," said Douglas Alfaro, general manager of Wallbox North America. "As a company, our mission is to rapidly accelerate the transition to efficient and sustainable transportation worldwide, and with the launch of Pulsar Plus, we hope to contribute to the momentum of EV adoption across North America."

The launch of the charger comes as the company closes €33 million ($40 million) in financing, which was led by new investors Cathay Innovation and WIND Ventures with participation from existing investors Iberdrola and Seaya Ventures, and others. The new funds will finance strategic growth initiatives including the opening of new offices globally, expansion of manufacturing and R&D facilities and the hiring of more than 400 new employees.

"The increase in market penetration of EVs, government incentives to purchase clean air vehicles, new legislation to limit air pollution, and expansion of EV supportive infrastructure are all paving the way for broader market expansion of EVs and EV chargers in the U.S. market," said Kevin Mak, Principal Analyst at Strategy Analytics. "Furthermore, we expect a dramatic increase in the adoption of residential EV chargers as remote, work-from-home trends continue. We anticipate the EV home charging market in North America will grow in line with production for new battery electric and plug-in hybrid light vehicles, which Strategy Analytics' forecasts to grow at a CAGR 2020-2025 of 30%."

The onboard computing capability of Pulsar Plus--in combination with the myWallbox app and Bluetooth connectivity--makes Pulsar Plus unique among other smart chargers in the marketplace. Charger functions are managed locally--not in the cloud--allowing users to access and control the smart features of the charger even when an active Wi-Fi connection is not available.

Pulsar Plus Core Features and Benefits

Pulsar Plus works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to connect their charger to their smart home system and manage charger functions and notifications via voice control. Safe indoors and outdoors. Pulsar Plus is UL listed and NEMA Type 4 rated for watertightness and dust resistance, making it safe and suitable for indoor and outdoor installations.

Additional Product Details

Pulsar Plus is eligible for available federal, state, and local tax credits and rebates where available, including the U.S. federal tax credit for up to 30% of total equipment and installation costs up to . Easy to read status lighting. The LED halo on Pulsar Plus lets you know your charger's status at a glance, whether it is standing by (green), charging (pulsing blue), or locked (yellow).

Where to Buy Wallbox Pulsar Plus

The 40Amp Wallbox Pulsar Plus is available for $649 starting today on the Wallbox website ( www.wallbox.com/en_us ), Amazon, and from Wallbox-certified resellers and installers. The 48Amp Pulsar Plus, coming later this year, will retail for $699.

About Wallbox

Wallbox was founded in 2015 by Enric Asunción and Eduard Castañeda. Wallbox designs, develops and manufactures intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids for both home and business use. Its customers include major automobile manufacturers and large electricity utilities. Research, technical development, product testing, and manufacturing are all carried out at the company's Barcelona headquarters, where Wallbox has a large engineering team. Wallbox currently has subsidiaries in Germany, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, France, United States (Silicon Valley) and China. Its joint venture in China, Wallbox FAWSN Charging Systems Co Ltd., has a production plant exclusively for the sale of Wallbox products in the Chinese market.

More information can be found at https://wallbox.com .

