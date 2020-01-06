Wallbox Introduces Quasar, First Bidirectional Home Charger at CES 2020

"Quasar is the first charger for the home to allow bidirectional charging. This will help us to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, which is essential because our energy consumption as a society increases every day," said Enric Asunción, Co-Founder and CEO of Wallbox. "To provide a sustainable future, we have to ensure the energy we use is clean. As bidirectional charging offers us the possibility to store energy from renewable sources for later use, it will help us to move towards this future."

Quasar's Key Features and Benefits

Two-way charging : Wallbox's Quasar is a global first—the first bidirectional charger exclusively for your home with this advanced technology. Previously this bidirectional technology was only available at three times the price in very large formats in pilot projects used in fleet depots. Wallbox's team of engineers found an innovative way to make this technology available for consumers in a sleek and compact size with high efficiency and at a significantly lower price.

: Wallbox's Quasar is a global first—the first bidirectional charger exclusively for your home with this advanced technology. Previously this bidirectional technology was only available at three times the price in very large formats in pilot projects used in fleet depots. Wallbox's team of engineers found an innovative way to make this technology available for consumers in a sleek and compact size with high efficiency and at a significantly lower price. Sustainable consumption: Quasar is also compatible with solar and battery storage systems to bring the ultimate optimization between your home, vehicle, renewable energy generation and the grid. It offers the unique possibility to store excess energy in your EV, and use it when you need it.

Quasar is also compatible with solar and battery storage systems to bring the ultimate optimization between your home, vehicle, renewable energy generation and the grid. It offers the unique possibility to store excess energy in your EV, and use it when you need it. Saves you money long-term: Quasar brings new technology to the home and is also the only charger to be able to provide a return on investment over time by optimizing when and how you use your energy or by providing energy services to the utility grid similar to how solar panels can generate a payback for the energy put back into the grid.

Quasar brings new technology to the home and is also the only charger to be able to provide a return on investment over time by optimizing when and how you use your energy or by providing energy services to the utility grid similar to how solar panels can generate a payback for the energy put back into the grid. Control with an app: Quasar works with a mobile app (iOS and Android) and energy management platform that helps you manage your bidirectional usage. It works in tandem with your utilities grid and your energy management system in your home (thermostat, lights, etc.). As a Quasar owner, you can easily set parameters on how much you want your EV battery to be used so that you never have to worry about your car being completely drained.

Quasar works with a mobile app (iOS and Android) and energy management platform that helps you manage your bidirectional usage. It works in tandem with your utilities grid and your energy management system in your home (thermostat, lights, etc.). As a Quasar owner, you can easily set parameters on how much you want your EV battery to be used so that you never have to worry about your car being completely drained. Easy to access with facial recognition, touchscreen and gesture recognition: Quasar also features optional advanced facial recognition and gesture control technology which is convenient for access, allowing you security and the flexibility to propagate accounts to friends and neighbors. In addition to facial recognition, Quasar can also authenticate using Bluetooth proximity, the Wallbox app, and RFID.

"At Wallbox, we believe cutting-edge technology should be simple, user-friendly, and intuitive. We work hard at packing in intelligent and cutting-edge features while maintaining a smart and compact look," said Eduard Castañeda Mañe, Wallbox CTO. "Quasar is a result of breakthrough innovations in materials science in order to get a much higher power in a smaller size. We also have special advances in areas like our inverter in order to make it so efficient in such a small area."

Wallbox's Extensive Global Smart Charger Product Line

The company will also demonstrate its full product lineup including:

Pulsar Plus - Compact, economical and packed full of technology and features, Pulsar Plus is Wallbox's best-selling charger for the home. It works seamlessly across all EVs on the road today. Competitively priced, it still manages to pack in a host of advanced technologies such as real-time control via the MyWallbox platform, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, integrations with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and connectivity with other smart devices like Apple and Android watches.

Copper - Copper is the world's only electric vehicle charger to utilize face and gesture recognition technology in a design-forward package. Confirming this innovative approach, Copper has won the Red Dot Product Design Award for 2019. The distinctive looking Copper has been successful in all major electric vehicle markets for its compact, unique design and utilization of premium materials. It also includes practical features such as Power Sharing between Wallbox chargers and accessibility of multiple users via RFID, facial recognition, or app authentication.

Commander 2 - Commander 2 has a strengthened glass touch-screen and access via multiple forms of identification like PIN code, RFID, and app authentication. Commander 2 includes features like Dynamic Power Sharing between Wallbox chargers and also allows managing groups of multiple users and chargers with the myWallbox Business platform. Importantly, it maintains these functionalities even when the internet goes down because each charger has the critical intelligence onboard.

MyWallbox - The MyWallbox charging management platform is always connected to the internet and can be accessed either with the iOS or Android mobile app or web portal. You can remotely control your charging session in real-time, manage multiple users and chargers, and review charging data anytime. And because it is cloud-based, new functionalities are added automatically, which keeps you up to speed with innovations.

About Wallbox

Wallbox was founded in 2015 by Enric Asunción and Eduard Castañeda. Wallbox designs, develops and manufactures intelligent charging solutions for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids for both domestic and business use. Its customers include major automobile manufacturers and large electricity utilities. Research, technical development, product testing and manufacturing are all carried out at the Barcelona headquarters, where Wallbox has a large engineering team and a production capacity of 100,000 chargers per year. Wallbox currently has subsidiaries in Germany, United Kingdom, The Netherlands, France, United States (California) and China. Its joint venture in China, Wallbox FAWSN Charging Systems Co Ltd., has a production plant exclusively for the sale of Wallbox products in the Chinese market.

More information can be found at https://wallbox.com .

