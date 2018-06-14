Waller Adds Four Attorneys in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, has added four associates in its Nashville office. M. Leanna Degenhart, Melissa W. Jones, Pirjin Tayip Laser and Andrew F. Solinger add depth and experience to Waller's corporate, commercial finance and healthcare compliance practices.

Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP

"As our clients across all industries continue to grow, Waller follows suit to meet their legal needs," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "We recently opened a new office in Chattanooga with a team focused on complex corporate transactional and financing matters, and our recent additions in Nashville illustrate our commitment to adding talent and experience to support our clients."

M. Leanna Degenhart is a transactional attorney with extensive experience assisting in the structuring and closing of complex mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, recapitalizations and divestitures in the healthcare industry. Prior to joining Waller, Degenhart gained valuable transactional and healthcare regulatory experience as an associate in the Atlanta office of Morris Manning & Martin where she worked extensively with healthcare information technology companies, tax-exempt and investor-owned health systems, and physician groups. She earned her J.D. in 2012 from the University of Georgia School of Law where she served as board member at the Health Law Society. Majoring in Economics, she earned her B.A., magna cum laude, in 2005 from the University of Georgia. Before attending law school, Degenhart was a Private Client Associate with Bernstein Global Wealth Management in New York City. Degenhart is licensed in Georgia and is practicing in Tennessee subject to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 7, Article V, Section 5.01(g) pending admission to practice in Tennessee.

Melissa W. Jones represents both lenders and borrowers in structuring and closing commercial finance transactions related to acquisition financing, asset-based lending, capital expenditure funding, real estate and construction lending and equipment financing. Her healthcare experience includes assisting hospitals and health systems, behavioral health, senior living and post-acute care. Jones earned her J.D. in 2017 from Emory University School of Law. She received dual degrees in Spanish and Sociology from the University of Mississippi in 2014.

Pirjin Tayip Laser assists publicly traded and privately held companies in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and divestitures. Her experience also includes public and private offerings of debt and equity securities. Prior to joining Waller, Pirjin gained valuable experience as a corporate associate in the Cincinnati office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP where in addition to corporate and commercial transactions, she assisted clients in a wide range of contractual matters related to intellectual property, non-compete and non-disclosure agreements, employment contracts and service agreements. Laser earned her J.D. in 2016 from Belmont University College of Law. She earned her B.B.A. in Finance and Economics in 2013 from Middle Tennessee State University. Laser is licensed in Ohio and is practicing in Tennessee subject to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 7, Article V, Section 5.01(g) pending admission to practice in Tennessee.

Andrew F. Solinger advises tax-exempt and investor-owned health systems, renal care providers, ambulatory surgery centers and other outpatient care providers a wide range of healthcare operations and regulatory compliance matters. He provides counsel on the full spectrum of healthcare regulatory law including the federal Stark and anti-kickback statutes, the False Claims Act and state healthcare regulations. Andrew also represents clients in Medicare, Medicaid and commercial payor billing and reimbursement matters. Prior to joining Waller, Solinger gained extensive healthcare experience as an associate in the Washington D.C. office of Arent Fox LLP where he played key roles in internal investigations and government enforcement actions. He earned his J.D. in 2014 from Vanderbilt University Law School. He earned his B.A. in Political Science in 2009 from Johns Hopkins University. Solinger is licensed in Maryland and the District of Columbia and is practicing in Tennessee subject to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 7, Article V, Section 5.01(g) pending admission to practice in Tennessee.

About Waller

With more than 230 attorneys in Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.

