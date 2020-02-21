Waller Adds Patent Attorney Hilary Dorr Lang, Ph.D.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilary Dorr Lang, Ph.D., has joined the Nashville office of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP. A registered patent attorney with a doctorate in organic chemistry, Lang focuses her practice on the preparation and prosecution of chemical, biologic and pharmaceutical patents and the management of large patent portfolios in those areas.

"With her extensive experience across a broad spectrum of chemical products and processes, Hilary will play a key role in expanding the suite of services provided by our patent team," said Bob Felber, Waller's Intellectual Property practice leader. "She is a terrific complement to the work we are doing in computer science and the mechanical and electrical arts."

Lang has successfully prosecuted patents for small molecule drugs, medical devices, drug delivery systems, cosmetics, nutritional products, petroleum, chemical formulations and other pharmaceutical products. She assists clients ranging from start-ups and universities to large corporations in developing and managing global patent portfolios. Additionally, she provides counsel on a wide range of intellectual property matters and delivers analysis on patent landscape and freedom-to-operate issues. Her experience also includes intellectual property litigation, including Hatch-Waxman litigation and pre-litigation portfolio analyses.

Lang earned her J.D. in 2005 from Boston College Law School. She received her Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from The University of Chicago and earned her B.S. in Chemistry with honors at the University of California at Santa Cruz, where she did undergraduate research in synthetic organic chemistry.

About Waller

With more than 270 attorneys in three states, Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has a national reputation in healthcare and financial services and boasts robust practices in private equity, real estate and intellectual property. Waller was named one of the best law firms for women by Working Mother and was spotlighted by Chambers Associate as one of the nation's leading firms for recruiting, retaining and supporting legal talent. Waller, which was ranked as Nashville's largest law firm by the Nashville Business Journal, was an honoree in the NBJ's Best Places to Work program.

