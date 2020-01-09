Waller Elects 14 Partners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP elected 14 new partners who provide counsel on real estate development and construction, corporate and commercial transactions, labor and employment, bankruptcy and corporate restructuring, healthcare regulatory compliance, and litigation and dispute resolution.

"We're proud of Waller's 115-year history, and our new partners are committed to building on the firm's long legacy of client service," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "These attorneys have earned the trust and respect of clients and colleagues alike through their hard work, dedication, insight and experience."

Lida Alsobrooks provides counsel to real estate developers, property management companies, property owners and investment firms. Her experience spans every aspect of the real estate industry.

John Arnold represents healthcare companies in regulatory compliance, corporate governance and transactional matters. He works extensively with private equity sponsors and other healthcare investors.

Heath Edwards defends clients facing charges and lawsuits brought under a wide range of federal labor and employment laws. He also represents clients during collective bargaining, labor arbitrations, union campaigns and unfair labor practice investigations.

Brittany Hopper represents healthcare employers, manufacturers, transportation companies and financial institutions in all aspects of federal and state court litigation involving allegations of discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful discharge.

Tyler Layne represents debtors, secured lenders, indenture trustees, unsecured creditors, hedge funds, purchasers and other parties in connection with bankruptcies, receiverships, out-of-court workouts, Section 363 sales, DIP and exit financings, and related litigation.

Brent Moreland assists healthcare companies, manufacturers, REITs and other clients in corporate transactions and business matters, including mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings and reporting, joint ventures and strategic investments.

Beth Pitman provides advice and guidance on healthcare privacy and cyber-security regulations and other healthcare regulations and government reimbursement program matters.

Charles Prueter represents clients in the healthcare, financial services, and manufacturing and distribution sectors in complex commercial disputes, administrative proceedings and government investigations.

Jeremy Oliver has successfully represented companies and individuals in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country, as well as in alternative dispute resolution proceedings before third-party arbitrators and mediators.

Keith Randall represents real estate owners and developers in negotiating design and construction agreements for complex, high-profile projects in Tennessee and across the country.

Eric Scalzo represents private equity clients, portfolio companies and founder physicians and dentists in the formation, acquisition, growth and sale of physician group practices and portfolio companies in the practice management space.

Zachary Trotter assists hospitals, health systems, physicians, skilled nursing facilities and outpatient services on a broad range of transactional, compliance and operational matters.

Andrew Vickers focuses on complex commercial litigation, business torts and civil appeals. His experience includes bankruptcy, real estate development, and fiduciary litigation, as well as contract disputes, intercreditor and creditor-debtor relations, and labor and employment matters.

Jacob Weinstein assists clients in corporate transactional matters, including acquisitions, dispositions and reorganizations. Additionally, he provides guidance on private equity and venture capital financings.

