Waller Sets Record With 86 Attorneys Listed in Best Lawyers in America 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 86 attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP were selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020 (Levine Leichtman Capital Partners).

Waller attorneys were recognized by Best Lawyers in 62 distinct practice areas, with many attorneys recognized in multiple areas. Attorneys representing each of Waller's five offices in Nashville, Austin, Birmingham, Chattanooga and Memphis were among those honored.

More than a dozen attorneys were named to the list for the first time.

In addition, 10 Waller attorneys were named "Lawyer of the Year" for specific practice areas in their respective cities:

Austin

Rick Harrison - Litigation - Construction

- Litigation - Construction

Eric J. Taube - Litigation - Securities

- Litigation - Securities Chattanooga

Roddy Bailey - Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Nashville

James B. Bristol - Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

- Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law

Robert "Bo" R. Campbell , Jr. - Project Finance Law

, Jr. - Project Finance Law

Paul S. Davidson - Litigation - Antitrust

- Litigation - Antitrust

Robert "Bob" P. Felber, Jr. - Trademark Law



Andrew "Andy" S. Naylor - Labor Law - Management



E. Andrew "Andy" Norwood - Copyright Law



John C. Tishler - Litigation - Bankruptcy

"Best Lawyers relies entirely on peer review voting so we're extremely pleased to receive this recognition from our colleagues," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "The fact that roughly two-thirds of our partners were selected for this honor underscores our commitment to client service and the depth of talent and experience throughout our five offices."

Following is a complete list of the Waller attorneys recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© 2020.

Austin, Texas

Fletcher H. Brown

Health Care Law

Kevin Brown

Commercial Litigation

Rick Harrison

Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Construction



Litigation - Intellectual Property



Litigation - Patent

Eric J. Taube

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Banking and Finance



Litigation - Bankruptcy



Litigation - Real Estate



Litigation - Securities

Birmingham, Alabama

William "Bill" C. Athanas

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Larry B. Childs

Banking and Finance Law



Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Banking and Finance



Litigation - Construction



Litigation - Securities

Colin H. Luke

Health Care Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Roddy Bailey

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Pat Murphy

Banking and Finance Law



Corporate Law

Memphis, Tennessee

Denise D. Burke

Health Care Law

Al Bright, Jr.

Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

G. Robert "Bob" Morris

Corporate Law

Wes Scott

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Nashville, Tennessee

Stephen C. Baker

Real Estate Law

Mark M. Bell

Insurance Law

George W. Bishop III

Corporate Law



Health Care Law



Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Robert E. Boston

Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Employment Law - Management



Labor Law - Management



Litigation - Labor and Employment

James B. Bristol

Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law



Employment Law - Management



Litigation - ERISA



Tax Law

Brian R. Browder

Health Care Law

Alexander B. Buchanan

Administrative / Regulatory Law



Corporate Law



Public Finance Law

Matthew R. Burnstein

Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Jeffrey A. Calk

Real Estate Law

Edward M. Callaway

Environmental Law

Robert "Bo" R. Campbell , Jr.

Banking and Finance Law



Project Finance Law



Real Estate Law

William T. Cheek III

Food and Beverage Law



Nonprofit/Charities Law

John D. Claybrook

Real Estate Law

Ryan Cochran

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Chase Cole

Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Lew Conner

Arbitration



Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Family Law



Family Law Mediation



Litigation - Construction



Mediation

Marcus M. Crider

Employment Law - Management



Labor Law - Management



Litigation - Labor and Employment

Walter H. Crouch

Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Intellectual Property

Paul S. Davidson

Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Antitrust



Litigation - Intellectual Property



Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions



Litigation - Securities

Ames Davis

Commercial Litigation

James M. Doran, Jr.

Bet-the-Company Litigation



Commercial Litigation



Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Defendants



Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

Christopher S. Dunn

Construction Law



Litigation - Construction

Derek W. Edwards

Commercial Litigation

Robert P. Felber, Jr.

Franchise Law



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

Carla F. Fenswick

Health Care Law

John E.B. Gerth

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Stanley E. Graham

Employment Law - Management



Labor Law - Management



Litigation - Labor and Employment

J. Leigh Griffith

Government Relations Practice



Litigation and Controversy - Tax



Tax Law

Michael T. Harmon

Commercial Litigation

Robert L. Harris

Banking and Finance Law



Commercial Finance Law

Robb S. Harvey

Advertising Law



Commercial Litigation



Copyright Law



Entertainment Law - Music



Entertainment Law - Theater



First Amendment Law



Franchise Law



Litigation - First Amendment



Litigation - Intellectual Property



Litigation - Patent



Media Law



Privacy and Data Security Law



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

David C. Head

Health Care Law

Philip F. Head

Real Estate Law

E. Brent Hill

Corporate Law



Health Care Law

Richard T. Hills

Banking and Finance Law

Richard A. Johnson

Tax Law



Trusts and Estates

J. Steven Kirkham

Real Estate Law

Neil B. Krugman

Health Care Law

David E. Lemke

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Theodore W. Lenz

Commercial Finance Law



Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

Nora L. Liggett

Health Care Law

Kim Harvey Looney

Administrative / Regulatory Law



Corporate Law



Health Care Law



Litigation - Health Care

Gerald F. Mace

Banking and Finance Law

W. Kenneth Marlow

Health Care Law

E. Marlee Mitchell

Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law



Securities / Capital Markets Law

Donald R. Moody

Corporate Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Tera Rica Murdock

Commercial Litigation

Andrew S. Naylor

Employment Law - Management



Labor Law - Management



Litigation - Labor and Employment

Walter H. Neilsen

Real Estate Law

James H. Nixon III

Commercial Transactions / UCC Law

E. Andrew Norwood

Copyright Law



Information Technology Law



Litigation - Intellectual Property



Litigation - Patent



Patent Law



Technology Law



Trade Secrets Law



Trademark Law

W. Travis Parham

Commercial Litigation



Litigation - Banking and Finance



Litigation - Real Estate



Litigation - Securities

John Park

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Michael R. Paslay

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Litigation - Bankruptcy

Thomas H. Peebles IV

Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law

Mark W. Peters

Health Care Law



Litigation - Labor and Employment

MaryEllen S. Pickrell

Corporate Law

Patsy Powers

Health Care Law

G. Scott Rayson

Corporate Law



Health Care Law



Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Colbey B. Reagan

Health Care Law

L. Hunter Rost, Jr.

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Tonya W. Scharf

Real Estate Law

Brandon M. Schirg

Health Care Law

Michael K. Stagg

Environmental Law

Donald B. Stuart

Tax Law

J.D. Thomas

Health Care Law

John C. Tishler

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law



Litigation - Bankruptcy

Beth E. Vessel

Mergers and Acquisitions Law

I.C. "Jack" Waddey, Jr.

Patent Law



Trademark Law

James M. Weaver

Environmental Law



Gaming Law



Government Relations Practice

Jennifer L. Weaver

Health Care Law

G. Michael Yopp

Litigation and Controversy - Tax



Tax Law



Trusts and Estates

Media Contact:

Sarah Brawner

Phone: 615.610.0323

Email: sarah.brawner@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP