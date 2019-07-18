Waller Tops Tennessee Private Wealth Category in Chambers High Net Worth Guide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron B. Flinn, Richard A. Johnson and G. Michael Yopp, tax attorneys in Waller's Nashville office, have been recognized in the 2019 edition of the Chambers High Net Worth guide . Waller is the only Tennessee law firm to receive a top ranking (Band 1) in the publication, and Johnson and Yopp were two of only three Tennessee practitioners honored with Band 1 rankings. Flinn was recognized in the Up and Coming category. Additionally, Chambers noted that Waller is described as a "top-notch firm" with a "great reputation."

"This recognition is well deserved," said Waller Chairman Matt Burnstein. "Richard, Mike and Aaron combine incredible tax law knowledge and experience with a personal commitment to meeting the needs of high net worth individuals and families."

Chambers and Partners, which has researched and ranked the world's best lawyers for more than 25 years, introduced its High Net Worth guide in 2016 to provide objective guidance to family offices and professional advisors to wealthy individuals. The guide covers private wealth management work and related practices in key jurisdictions around the world, featuring in-depth analysis of leading lawyers and law firms for wealthy individuals and families.

Johnson has represented high net worth individuals, family-owned businesses, tax-exempt organizations and large closely-held companies for nearly 30 years. He formed the first private family trust company under Tennessee law and has been responsible for forming more than half of Tennessee's private family trust companies. Sources told Chambers (Tennessee) that Johnson is the "acknowledged expert in Tennessee on establishing private trust companies." Johnson assisted in the drafting of new legislation updating Tennessee's private trust company law which greatly expanded the definition of a private family trust company to make Tennessee's private trust company statutes more attractive than those in other states. Johnson is a member of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and a fellow of the Nashville Bar Foundation.

Yopp has more than 40 years of experience assisting companies and individuals in state and federal taxation and "is widely known as one of the best attorneys in his field," according to Chambers (Tennessee). He works extensively in the areas of trust and estate matters, estate planning, conservatorships and guardianships. He contributed to the creation of Tennessee's Limited Liability Company Act and its revised Act, and he has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America since 1995. He was recently elected as a Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel and a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation, which is limited to 1% of the lawyers in America. He is also a member of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel.

Cited as a "rising star" by Chambers (Tennessee), Flinn advises high net worth individuals and their families on estate planning matters, the creation of private trust companies and the administration of trusts. Business owners and entrepreneurs, corporate officers and executives, and investors and families with inherited assets seek his advice for the purpose of ensuring financial stability and continued prosperity.

