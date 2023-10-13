Wallets Market size to grow by USD 11.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Hidesign, Bellroy Pty Ltd. and Buffalo Jackson Trading Co., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wallets market size is estimated to grow by USD 11.12 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.01%. The wallet market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wallets market are BAGGIT, Bellroy Pty Ltd., Buffalo Jackson Trading Co., Burberry Group Plc, Calleen Cordero Designs Inc., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., Ekster Wallets BV, Etienne Aigner AG, Fossil Group Inc., Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., Kering SA, Matt and Nat SE, Montblanc, Mulberry Group Plc, Ralph Lauren Corp., Tory Burch LLC, Zazzle Inc., and Furla Spa. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wallets Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Hidesign - The company offers wallets such as the MC2 Fleming wallet, MC2 Fleming long wallet, City 3CC card holder, and Pilo pouch.

Bellroy Pty Ltd. - The company offers wallets such as Travel Folio wallet for passports, Hide and Seek men's wallet with RFID protection and holds 5 to 12 cards, Classic set wallet, and Minimal set wallet, which consists of a wallet as well as key covers.

Buffalo Jackson Trading Co. - The company offers wallets such as Ryder Reserve Bison Leather Trifold Wallet, Denver Leather Trifold Wallet, Madison Leather Wristlet Wallet, and Chelsea Leather Wallet.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Geography:

The market has a presence in APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Some of the main countries that have contributed to growth in regional wallet markets are China , Japan , India , Australia , Thailand , and Hong Kong . In addition, due to the combination of heritage and innovation, the market for wallets in this region has grown significantly.

Download a FREE sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Wide availability of wallets on online channels

Wide availability of wallets on online channels Key Trend - Growing preference for customized wallets

- Growing preference for customized wallets Major Challenges - Intense competition between players

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into conventional wallets and smart-connected wallets. The conventional wallets segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. A conventional wallet shall comprise a small box for holding items such as money, transaction cards, identity cards, or any of the foregoing. Furthermore, increasing Internet penetration across the globe encourages manufacturers of traditional wallets to leverage shopping Platforms to offer consumers a wide range of conventional wallets.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View FREE Sample Report

Wallets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.01% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, India, the UK, and Germany

