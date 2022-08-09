Wallets Market to Record a 10.17% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022, Evolving Opportunities with Baggit & Hidesign - Technavio

Wallets Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our wallets market report covers the following areas:

Wallets Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The Wide availability of wallets online, growing focus on the expansion of DTC channels by vendors & Increasing advertising and marketing campaigns will offer immense growth opportunities

The Wide availability of wallets online, growing focus on the expansion of DTC channels by vendors & Increasing advertising and marketing campaigns will offer immense growth opportunities Challenges: The t hreat of counterfeit products, intense competition between vendors & growing prominence of digital wallets will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Wallets Market 2022-2026 : Segmentation Analysis

Product

Smart-connected Wallets



Conventional Wallets

Revenue Generating Segment - The wallet's market share growth in the smart-connected wallets segment will be significant for revenue generation. A smart-connected wallet is a type of personal accessory that is used to carry personal belongings such as cash, transactional cards other items just like a conventional wallet. However, unlike conventional wallets, the location of smart-connected wallets can be tracked down by users with the help of Bluetooth or Wi-Fi in case the wallets are lost. They are compatible with smartphones and other wireless technology-enabled digital devices, such as tablets and laptops. Thus, the incorporation of smart features such as wallet tracking and biometric identification in smart-connected wallets helps to track these wallets in case of loss or theft. Such application of smart-connected wallets will drive the wallets market during the forecast period.

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East And Africa

Regional Highlights - 41% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the wallets market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The increasing number of retail expansions by vendors operating in the market will facilitate the wallets market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Request an Exclusive FREE Sample Now!

Wallets Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wallets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wallets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wallets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wallets market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Wallets Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Wallets Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Wallets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 8.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.17 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BAGGIT, Bellroy Pty Ltd., Buffalo Jackson Trading Co., Burberry Group Plc, Calleen Cordero Designs Inc., Da Milano Leathers Pvt. Ltd., Ekster Wallets BV, Furla Spa, Hermes International SA, Hidesign, Intersoft consulting services AG, Kenneth Cole Productions Inc., Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Matt and Nat SE, Mulberry Group Plc, Ralph Lauren Corp., Tapestry Inc., Tory Burch LLC, and Fossil Group Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Conventional wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Smart-connected wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Smart-connected wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Smart-connected wallets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Smart-connected wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Smart-connected wallets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bellroy Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Bellroy Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Bellroy Pty Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Bellroy Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Burberry Group Plc

Exhibit 92: Burberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Burberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Burberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Burberry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Fossil Group Inc.

Exhibit 96: Fossil Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Fossil Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Fossil Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Fossil Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Hermes International SA

Exhibit 100: Hermes International SA - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hermes International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Hermes International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Hermes International SA - Segment focus

10.7 Hidesign

Exhibit 104: Hidesign - Overview



Exhibit 105: Hidesign - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Hidesign - Key offerings

10.8 Kering SA

Exhibit 107: Kering SA - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kering SA - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Kering SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Kering SA - Segment focus

10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Exhibit 111: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Overview



Exhibit 112: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Business segments



Exhibit 113: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key news



Exhibit 114: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE - Segment focus

10.10 Mulberry Group Plc

Exhibit 116: Mulberry Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 117: Mulberry Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Mulberry Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Mulberry Group Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Ralph Lauren Corp.

Exhibit 120: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Ralph Lauren Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Tapestry Inc.

Exhibit 124: Tapestry Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Tapestry Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Tapestry Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Tapestry Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

