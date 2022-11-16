WalleyGrip2 Redefines The Smart Wallet With All-In-One Phone Accessory Designed to Make Life Easier

Holds three cards and features a Social Smart Chip, comfortable grip, kickstand and RFID fraud blocking technology; "Death" of traditional leather wallet on horizon

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While your phone can be your "digital wallet," you still may need to carry your driver's license, some cash, a credit/debit card, Costco card, business cards or more. Accelerating the "death" of the traditional leather wallet, InfinaCore™ today introduced WalleyGrip2, redefining the "smart wallet" by combining tech and style in an innovative design. WalleyGrip2 is a thin "pocket" that attaches to the back of user's phones to deliver the ultimate convenience holding three cards plus cash while supporting cashless payments utilizing the NFC tap. Additionally, the WalleyGrip2 contains the Popl Social Smart Chip, which allows the user to share and interact digitally also with a simple tap.

Made with hardshell plastic and strong MagSafe Compatible magnets to attach to your phone, WalleyGrip2, which is available in nine colors, is available starting today for $49.99 at https://www.walleygrip.com/ . A version with RFID fraud blocking technology is available for $54.99. As a launch special, a MagicMagnet will be included with all purchases that will allow all phones under the sun, from iPhone to Samsung and Motorola to be compatible with the WalleyGrip2.

With WalleyGrip2, users have easy and fast access to their credit cards with a simple upward push on the device, while the soft loop band serves as a phone grip that is a better and more ergonomic solution than other options on the market.

WalleyGrip2 includes an integrated " Popl Social Smart Chip " which uses NFC technology to allow instant sharing of contact info, social links and payment info with a simple tap or scan. The days of sharing business cards may be numbered especially as social media and online payment methods such as Venmo, Cashapp, PayPal and Square continue to grow in popularity. This is an easy, fast and powerful way to share contact info that won't be lost, as it is automatically transferred and saved to any phone.

"Nobody ever needs to carry around a two-inch wallet in their back pocket or purse anymore as WalleyGrip2 is functional, comfortable and durable," said Victor Chor, Founder of InfinaCore™. "Its 5-in-1 design features a kickstand, comfortable cell phone grip, wallet, digital ID and RFID blocking technology to protect your credit cards from fraud. And with its integrated Popl technology, users will never miss a chance to connect, as sharing info is now just a tap away."

"All of us at Popl are on a mission to make contact sharing and connecting with others as seamless as possible using technology, not paper. Part of this mission includes making our technology as accessible as possible to the world and we are proud to be adding our tech + software to InfinaCore's new back-of-the-phone wallet grip. Combining a wallet, phone grip and now Popl technology just makes sense for a phone accessory and we are excited to release this new concept to the world," said Jason Alvarez-Cohen , CEO & Co-founder at Popl.

ABOUT INFINACORE

InfinaCore™ is a forward-thinking electronics & accessories company that aims to imbue high functionality, quality and intuitiveness into new concepts as well as current trends. InfinaCore™ is positioned for the "wireless and clutter-free" movement in a world that would rather not be tethered or bound by strings. People literally have the world's knowledge in the palm of their hands, but all they need to use an InfinaCore™ product is their instinct. More information is available at www.InfinaCore.com

SOURCE InfinaCore