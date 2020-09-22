Wallis Bank and ICBA: Natural Disaster Preparedness

HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricanes, earthquakes, and wildfires can destroy property and wreak financial havoc on families and communities. September is National Preparedness Month; Wallis Bank and the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA) remind consumers that they can help alleviate financial concerns by being prepared.

"Wallis Bank considers it our duty to be prepared of the unknown," said Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer. "We stand with our communities in their time of need to help them recover and rebuild."

Wallis Bank and ICBA offer the following tips to help consumers prepare for the unexpected.

Prepare backup communications plans if both cellular and landline service fail.

Store digital and paper copies of critical documents in a safe deposit box. These include driver's licenses, passports, military IDs, bank and investment account information, proof of occupancy, mortgage deeds, insurance policies, and three years of tax returns.

Make additional copies of personal documents — marriage license, birth certificates, adoption papers — for safekeeping and alert a trusted relative or friend of their location.

Create an inventory of valuables and use photo or video documentation to help assess their value and determine replacement costs.

"Community bankers are not fair-weather lenders," said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. "As your trusted financial lenders, your community bank can help evaluate financial preparedness before these unexpected, stressful events occur to help protect you and your loved ones from the long-term effects of lost, damaged or destroyed financial documents."

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank has been named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in seven years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans, and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses, and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation, and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org.

