Wallis Bank and Walmart Donate Supplies to Spring Brand ISD

HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, the Houston-based, full-service community bank, recently teamed up with the Walmart Supercenter on Westview Drive in Houston to donate school supplies to Westwood Elementary School, located in the Spring Branch Independent School District. Over $9,000 of supplies were donated, including backpacks, notebooks and more.

"We are thrilled to be able to give back to the schools in the communities that we serve," stated Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer. It is our privilege to drop off our donations in person and to see the wonderful students who will be learning and growing throughout the year."

The National Center for Children in Poverty estimate that there are over 3 million low-income children in Texas alone. Wallis Bank takes great pride in its community involvement, raising money and supplies annually for several local schools throughout the Houston area.

With close to 100 stores in Greater Houston, Walmart is committed to giving back to communities in which it serves. During its fiscal year 2019, Walmart stores, clubs, and the Walmart Foundation donated more than $117 million in cash and in-kind to Texas nonprofits.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers, as well as large international clients, with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked fifth among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

For more information about Wallis Bank, visit www.wallisbank.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

Related Links

Wallis Bank

ICBA

SOURCE Wallis Bank

Related Links

http://www.wallisbank.com

