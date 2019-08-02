Wallis Bank Announces New Bank Opening in Atlanta, Georgia

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a Houston-based full-service community bank, has opened a new branch in Atlanta, Georgia. Located on 1710 Mount Vernon Road, this new location is the first Wallis Bank location in Georgia.

"Over the last 30 years we've seen an exponential amount of growth throughout Texas in Houston, Dallas and San Antonio, as well as in Los Angeles, California," stated Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer at Wallis Bank. "The decision to expand our presence into Georgia was a logical step in our business growth strategy, following the success of our recent branch openings. We look forward to providing the community in Atlanta, Georgia with financial services that are unsurpassed in customer satisfaction."

Dakri elaborated on the organization's commitment to providing unparalleled banking services. "As we continue to expand, Wallis Bank will offer the same personalized service we've provided since 1906. We will remain the same trustworthy banking partner to all of our current and future clients, and we look forward to the growth Wallis Bank plans to make in the years to come."

In addition to national expansion, Wallis Bank has recently undergone rebranding, launching a new look and feel, as well as additional services to enhance customer experience and online security. Wallis Bank was recently ranked #5 on the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) Best of the Best community banks ($3 million to $1 billion), and #27 on S&P Global Marketing Intelligence's List of Best-Performing community banks of 2018 (under $3 billion in assets). The Bank has been awarded the 2019 Top Small Bank 7 (a) Lender of the Year in SBA Region VI.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Wallis Bank was ranked 5th among the 25 best-performing banks in the US with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments so that they can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction. S&P Global Market Intelligence integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuation and assess credit risk.

ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in five U.S. counties. ICBA's mission is to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. Community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation, and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America.

For more information about Wallis Bank, visit www.wallisbank.com

Media Contact:

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

