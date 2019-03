HOUSTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, the Houston-based full-service community bank, has officially launched its newly designed website wallisbank.com. The completely revamped website features a sleek new design, improved functionality, and enhanced banking content, with a rich focus on the Company's mission to provide unparalleled customer service and deliver exceptional financial products.

The Wallis Bank website has extensive information encompassing the services of Business Banking, Lending Services, and Personal Banking. In addition, there is quick and easy access to essential information and features including loan applications and financial calculators. The new website is live and is located at the same address: http://www.wallisbank.com.

"We are elated to debut our new company website to our customers, clients, partners, and all visitors who are looking to explore the world of banking through Wallis Bank," stated Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer. "This website redesign highlights our commitment to creating the best online experience possible for our customers and website visitors. As we have continued to grow, we want to reflect the outstanding level of personal service we convey in our banks with our online customers as well."

Wallis Bank's new website will be regularly updated with news on company updates, accomplishments, events, and financial information. Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website at http://www.wallisbank.com

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large clients with the highest level of personal service. Wallis Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, Wallis Bank underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2017, Wallis Bank was ranked 12th among the 100 best-performing banks in the US with less than $1 billion in assets by S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

