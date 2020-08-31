Wallis Bank Continues to Provide Innovative Banking Solutions With Wallis 360

HOUSTON, Aug 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the current global health crisis, Wallis Bank continues to provide convenient ways for commercial customers to streamline their banking. Wallis 360 gives customers access to several money management capabilities without having to visit a Wallis Bank location to help business owners manage their finances with ease.

The advanced Wallis 360 platform includes a wide variety of intuitive features for businesses. These powerful user management capabilities give business owners peace of mind with user-friendly controls that limit access to individual accounts, put limits on transaction amounts, enforce dual control on sensitive transactions, and more. Users can also enjoy flexible reporting, notifications, and account data export options.

The comprehensive system was designed to accommodate a large range of business types, from small to larger businesses with treasury management needs. Whether business owners need to check balances, transfer money between accounts, or initiate wire transfers, Wallis 360 was designed to offer a convenient and user-friendly banking system. Users can further protect sensitive payment transactions with dual control options, allowing business owners to approve payment actions. The Wallis 360 Mobile app gives customers the capability and convenience to bank from anywhere using their phone or tablet. For more information on business banking services from Wallis Bank, visit wallisbank.com.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank has been named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in 7 years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Wallis Bank

SOURCE Wallis Bank