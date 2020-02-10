Wallis Bank Gives Back to Food Banks

HOUSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank had a stellar year of giving back this past holiday season. Numerous employees took up the opportunity to make donations towards the food banks located in their communities, and together, over 4,600 pounds of food were donated.

Wallis Bank and its employees donated 172 pounds of food to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 520 pounds of food to the San Antonio Food Bank, 916 pounds of food to the Los Angeles Food Bank, and an astounding 3,018 pounds of food and supplies to the Houston Food Bank. Each generous donation was made during Wallis Bank's Thanksgiving Food Drive for the holiday season.

Every year, over 40 million people in the U.S. experience food insecurity, 16 million of whom are children. Wallis Bank is proud to help those in need during the holiday season and beyond.

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked fifth among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

Founded in 1979, the Atlanta Community Food Bank works with over 600 nonprofit partners to provide over 60 million meals to people across the metro Atlanta area. With a slew of volunteers, over 150 staff members, and a 129,000 square foot facility to support donations, the Atlanta Community Food Bank fights back against hunger.

The San Antonio Food Bank fights hunger by feeding 16 counties in and surrounding the city of San Antonio, Texas. Founded in 1980, the San Antonio Food Bank serves about 58,000 individuals per week. The San Antonio Food Bank reaches out to the community through several initiatives to continue the fight against hunger.

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank was founded in 1973. Today, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank serves over 300,000 people each month, distributing more than 1 million pounds of food weekly. Since the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank's founding, it has served more than a billion meals to the surrounding community.

Established in 1982, the Houston Food Bank serves 18 counties surrounding Houston, Texas. Each year, more than 104 million meals are distributed to people, feeding more than 800,000 people every year. The Houston Food Bank was nationally recognized as Feeding America's Food Bank of the Year in 2015.

