Wallis Bank Hosts Fundamentals of Good Credit Through the Credit Coalition Event

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank and the Credit Coalition hosted two 6-week courses on the Fundamentals of Good Credit through the Credit Coalition in Houston. Designed to help consumers make informed, intelligent decisions about their financial and housing goals, the course offered massive potential towards the future goals of those who complete it.

The course touched on numerous extremely important elements of maintaining financial security including the significance of one's credit health, personal financial wellness, maintaining a solid FICO score, interest rates, and much more.

Obtaining a Certificate of Completion from the 15-hour Fundamentals of Good Credit course meets requirements for financial and homebuyer education for the Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC), Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA), Harris County, City of Houston, and several other homebuyer assistance programs for up to one year after completion.

Wallis Bank invests in those who hope to further their education when it comes to making important financial decisions. As a Preferred SBA Lender, Wallis Bank stands for small business owners and homeowners alike. In the hopes of building a stronger tomorrow for individuals everywhere, we believe continued courses such as the Fundamentals of Good Credit positively impact the community we thrive in.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked 5th among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

About the Credit Coalition

The Credit Coalition is a nonprofit agency that offers free financial counseling and education to consumers to help them make informed decisions regarding money. More specifically, the Credit Coalition offers services pertaining to homebuyers, foreclosure intervention, financial coaching, and reverse mortgage counseling with a focus on households with low and moderate incomes. The Credit Coalition holds regular classes to help inform and empower the community.

