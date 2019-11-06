Wallis Bank Meets With Small Business Owners at the SBA Lender Borrower Matchmaking Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past year, Wallis Bank lenders have met with diverse groups of entrepreneurs at various Houston Community College locations and the Baker Ripley East Aldine Campus to discuss SBA lending and how Wallis Bank can assist those who are looking to help fund their small business.

During the three and a half hour event, each session brings banks, credit unions and microloan lenders together to meet with small business owners and discuss topics related to expansions, early stages of starting up, refinancing, commercial real estate and more. Attendees are offered the chance to pitch their financing needs and receive guided feedback towards their endeavors. As a Preferred SBA-approved Lender, Wallis Bank provides expert opinion for these small business owners through one-on-one meetings to help attendees determine the next best steps for their company.

Over the years, Wallis Bank has been inspired by small business owners across the nation and has shown an amount of dedication to entrepreneurs that often goes unmatched. Under the Preferred Lender Program managed by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Preferred Lender status allows Wallis Bank to provide a faster loan approval process since the lender has the authority to make the final credit decision. Wallis Bank's Preferred Lender accreditation helps us enhance the customer experience and streamline the process for those who utilize our SBA loan services.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers, as well as large international clients, with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked fifth among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

About the SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) was established in 1953 to serve small businesses through federal government aid, guidance and assistance to protect small businesses and their concerns. The SBA is founded on the hope that small American businesses grow and flourish, largely helping the health of the U.S. economy.

