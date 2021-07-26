Wallis Bank Named a Top Loan Producer by Independent Banker

HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized Wallis Bank as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. Wallis Bank's recognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2020.

"ICBA commends Wallis Bank and its staff on this outstanding achievement during this important time for our industry," ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rob Birgfeld said. "The success of this year's standout performers is a testament to their ingenuity, resourcefulness, and steadfast devotion to their customers. ICBA is pleased to recognize these institutions for their mastery of the community bank business model and impressive lending results that help create and sustain communities of prosperity."

The "ICBA's Top Lenders 2021" demonstrates the strength of personal connections to create a pathway for success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases the importance of sound and efficient banking practices and their local knowledge and expertise in adapting to shifting market dynamics and evolving customer needs.

The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank's percentile rank for lending concentration and loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size. The scores were then adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.

"Wallis Bank is honored to be included in this prestigious list of industry top performers," said Asif Dakri, CEO, Wallis Bank. "We are proud to work alongside our friends and neighbors and to serve as stewards of our community. We credit our loyal customers and dedicated employees for our success and are honored to do our part to build a financial foundation that drives economic prosperity."

Click here to view this year's ICBA Top Lenders listings.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2021, Wallis Bank was named to the ICBA's annual Best of the Best community banks.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99% of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans, and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, over $4.4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

www.wallisbank.com



SOURCE Wallis Bank