Wallis Bank Opening Second California Location

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank will be opening its second California location in the City of Cerritos, located in the Southeast Los Angeles Metro Area. This city is bordered by Artesia, Lakewood, and Norwalk. The cities are known for their diversity.

Wallis Bank is proud to join the community of Cerritos and Artesia and will offer its classic menu of financial services including Personal Banking, Lending Services, and Business Banking for small and large establishments. "We are eager to share our services and exceptional customer care to the people and the businesses in the area," stated Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer.

Wallis Bank recently introduced itself and its services to the area at the City of Artesia International Street Fair & Diversity Festival, a celebration for various cultures including food and entertainment. Kicked off by the Global Cultures Parade, the parade featured performances from samba dancers from Brazil, Chinese lion dancers, and other talented artists representing their cultures.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2018, Wallis Bank was ranked 5th among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

About the International Street Fair & Diversity Festival

Held by the City of Artesia in California, the International Street Fair & Diversity Festival celebrates cultures from everywhere through parades, dancing, food, and much more. Performances are given in a carnival-like setting and handworked crafts are sold to attendees. The goal of the International Street Fair & Diversity Festival is to bring people together who appreciate traditions and other aspects of differing cultures.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: lisa.diaz@wallisbank.com

Related Links

Wallis Bank

SOURCE Wallis Bank

Related Links

http://www.wallisbank.com

