Wallis Bank Participates in ABA's #BanksNeverAskThat Anti-Phishing Campaign

HOUSTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank joined the American Bankers Association (ABA) and banks across the nation in launching an industry-wide campaign to educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. The FTC estimates that consumers lost $1.9 billion to phishing schemes and other fraud scams in 2019, and the ongoing pandemic has only increased the threat. The #BanksNeverAskThat campaign uses attention-grabbing content to empower consumers to identify bogus bank communications asking for sensitive information like their social security numbers.

"Educating customers about account safety and cyberthreats is something we must all be mindful about if we want to reduce the risk of sensitive information being exploited/compromised," said Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer at Wallis Bank. "We want to do our part to strengthen our industry's cybersecurity infrastructure and protect customers against a data compromise."

Steps that can be taken to help prevent cybersecurity attacks include:

Enable the strongest authentication tools offered by your bank. Popular authentication methods include biometrics, security keys, and single-use codes.

by your bank. Popular authentication methods include biometrics, security keys, and single-use codes. Use complex passwords and differentiate them across multiple platforms. For example, customers should use one password for their online bank account and another for an email account to help minimize the loss in the event of a breach.

Wallis Bank, along with banks across the country and ABA, is simultaneously launching the campaign to mark the beginning of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Wallis Bank will share tips on social media to highlight common phishing schemes. Cybersecurity education and fraud awareness can often be dull and forgettable to many consumers; the campaign is designed to be bright and bold.

"This campaign is an unprecedented effort by the banking industry to address a growing threat to our customers," said Rob Nichols, ABA president and CEO. "Thanks to participating banks like Wallis Bank, we're turning the tables on the bad guys by giving consumers the tools they need to spot illegitimate bank communications."

A question a real bank would never ask: "There's some unusual activity on your account; can you please verify your username and password?"

For more information about phishing scams, red flags, tips, and FAQs, visit www.BanksNeverAskThat.com.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank has been named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in seven years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Wallis Bank

SOURCE Wallis Bank