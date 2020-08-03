Wallis Bank Provides Convenient Digital Banking Benefits

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid a pandemic, Wallis Bank continues to provide digital banking services, allowing customers to transfer money remotely and have access to more ATMs.

Wallis Bank customers are able to digitally send and receive money with Zelle® within the Wallis Bank Mobile app. Zelle is a fast, safe, and easy way to send money directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, typically within minutes when both parties are already enrolled.

In addition, Wallis Bank also offers TransferNow®, an account-to-account transfer solution. TransferNow is a convenient and secure way for customers to transfer money between accounts held at other financial institutions.

Wallis Bank debit cardholders can also access more ATMs on the MoneyPass® network surcharge-free*. Customers can search for an ATM by entering a ZIP Code or using their current location through the app or on the MoneyPass website.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank was named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in 7 years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe, and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

About TransferNow®

TransferNow is a convenient online account-to-account transfer platform that allows customers to transfer funds between accounts and financial institutions securely.

About MoneyPass®

MoneyPass helps customers easily find surcharge-free* MoneyPass ATMs across the U.S. with its MoneyPass Locator. Users are able to search for ATMs by providing an address, ZIP Code, or using their current location.

*Please be aware that your card-issuing institution (bank, credit union, or prepaid card issuer) may charge other fees. You may wish to contact your card issuer to determine if you will be charged other fees associated with ATM transactions.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Wallis Bank

SOURCE Wallis Bank

Related Links

http://www.zellepay.com

