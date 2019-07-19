Wallis Bank Receives National Rankings for Best Performing Community Bank

HOUSTON, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a full-service community bank based in Texas, was recently ranked #5 on the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) Best of the Best community banks ($3 million to $1 billion) and #27 on S&P Global Marketing Intelligence's List of Best-Performing community banks of 2018 (under $3 billion in assets). The Bank has been awarded the 2019 Top Small Bank 7(a) Lender of the Year in SBA Region VI.

"It is very exciting to be recognized again by the ICBA and S&P Global Marketing Intelligence with these prestigious rankings," stated Asif Dakri, Chief Executive Officer. "Wallis Bank has been serving the community since 1906 with the mission to provide financial services that are unsurpassed in customer satisfaction. With a team that is dedicated to continuous improvement and an environment based on trust, personal growth and mutual respect, it is extremely humbling to have our services and hard work highlighted throughout the finance community."

Wallis Bank has recently undergone rebranding in response to their growing national presence, with additional branches now located in California and Georgia. The Bank also launched additional services to enhance customer experience and online security, including Wallis 360, an online banking platform designed to give business customers convenience and treasury management, and CardValet®, a new mobile application for debit cards.

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles and Atlanta. Wallis Bank was ranked fifth among the 25 best-performing banks in the U.S. with less than $1 billion in assets by ICBA.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments so that they can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction. S&P Global Market Intelligence integrates financial and industry data, research, and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuation and assess credit risk.

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in five U.S. counties. ICBA's mission is to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. Community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation, and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America.

