Wallis Bank Sponsors & Serves as Panelists at 2019 Women's Business Center Business & Entrepreneurial Leadership Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank was proud to participate in The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) and The Women's Business Center's Prepare for T-minus Conference. Wallis Bank served as panelists for their "Capital Fuel: The Money Conversation" on Friday, Sept. 6, enticing others to open up the conversation about making financially sound decisions when it comes to business planning and entrepreneurship.

The conference—located at the Doubletree by Hilton at Greenway Plaza—featured over 100 female business owners and partners for the two-day affair, providing industry tips and insights. A limited number of seats were made available to hear key speakers and guests discuss some of the inner workings of running a business such as branding, purpose, growth, and so much more through the course of eight sessions. Wallis Bank proved essential to the conference as financial planning remains critical to a business, large or small.

"It's important for us to get involved and support organizations such as The Women's Business Center," stated Nasr Khan, Executive Vice President at Wallis Bank & Advisory Board Member of the Women Business Center. "We have many outstanding female leaders who continue to break the mold every day. It's crucial that we continue to encourage institutions like these as they offer guided assistance and educational opportunities to female business owners across Texas."

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. Wallis Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. During the early 1990s, Wallis Bank underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. In 2017, Wallis Bank was ranked 12th among the 100 best-performing banks in the US with less than $1 billion in assets by S&P Global Marketing Intelligence.

About The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance

The Women's Business Enterprise Alliance (WBEA) is an affiliate of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). With headquarters located in Houston, Texas, the WBEA is host to a number of community activities, discussions, and educational programs that revolve around empowering women to stand as strong leaders within the corporate world. The WBEA serves over 94 counties in Texas with scholarships and mentoring opportunities, uniting female leaders across the nation.

