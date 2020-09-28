Wallis Bank Sponsors Dictionaries for 3rd-Grade Students in Spring Branch ISD

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As students head back to school for in-person learning, each third-grade student at Terrace Elementary recently received a new dictionary sponsored by Wallis Bank as part of the Spring Branch ISD's Dictionary Project.

Started in 2004, the Dictionary Project gives organizations and individuals in the community the opportunity to help provide a dictionary for every third-grade student each school year in SBISD. For many students, this is the very first book they can call their own. As COVID-19 continues to disrupt the academic school year, these dictionaries can also be a useful tool for these students.

For the past four years, this is just one of the few ways Wallis Bank has been involved with the local school district and the Bank's ongoing commitment to give back to the community.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank was named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in seven years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

Related Links

Wallis Bank

SOURCE Wallis Bank