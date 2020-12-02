Wallis Bank Surpasses Monthly Goal to Support Small Businesses With SBA 7(a) Loans, #1 in the Houston District for the SBA Fiscal Year

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wallis Bank, a Preferred U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender, has announced that they have surpassed their monthly goal of SBA 7(a) loans with 55 loans totaling $83.8 million. This achievement makes the Bank the top-ranking SBA Lender in the Houston district for the SBA fiscal year.

The SBA 7(a) program provides both short-term and long-term working capital, as well as assistance with purchasing equipment, supplies, and real estate. It also provides funds to construct new buildings, establish a new business or expand an existing business, and refinance existing business debt.

These efforts are a part of Wallis Bank's ongoing efforts to support small businesses as the global pandemic continues to put a strain on the U.S. economy. To learn more about Wallis Bank and its small business loans, visit https://www.wallisbank.com/.

About Wallis Bank

Wallis Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving both rural customers as well as large international clients with the highest level of personal service. The Bank was established in 1906 in Wallis, Texas, and holds the unique experience of surviving the Great Depression and both World Wars. Over the years, the company underwent the expansion of additional branches and offices in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The Bank continues to expand its offering of digital products and services for enhanced customer experience. In 2019, Wallis Bank has been named to ICBA's Best of the Best community banks. This marks the sixth time in 7 years that the Bank has been recognized for this honor.

Lisa Diaz

Phone: 713.935.3722

Email: [email protected]

