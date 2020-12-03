WALLIX Announces U.S. Cybersecurity Virtual Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WALLIX (Euronext ALLIX), a cybersecurity software and Identity and Access Security Solutions expert, is hosting its first US-focused edition of the virtual event WALLIX LIVE on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

This live conference will bring together cybersecurity industry experts to discuss the present and future of identity and access security in the face of accelerating digital transformation.

The virtual event will feature a live interview with Jean-Noel de Galzain, CEO at WALLIX, and two roundtable panels of industry experts including Laura Deaner, CISO at S&P Global and John Masserini, Global CISO at MILLICOM as well as cybersecurity specialists from McKinsey, TAG Cyber, WALLIX business partner Atos and the National Cybersecurity Center.

Together, the panelists will break down the current state of cybersecurity, the latest in access security and the digital future.

"Access security is one of the biggest challenges we face in cybersecurity today, so it's easy to talk about the risks and solutions needed," explains Mark Weatherford, Chief Strategy Officer at the National Cybersecurity Center. "I'm thrilled to join WALLIX for this event and to participate in discussions about this important topic. Digital transformation is impacting all businesses, and how to do it securely is a major issue for both policy makers and technologists."

The agenda includes discussions around the state and future of security, as well as challenges the industry faces. See here for the full schedule.

"It's exciting to be planning this wonderful event with WALLIX," said Dr. Edward Amoroso Chief Executive Officer at TAG Cyber. "I've long considered identity and access security to be a primary weakness in most enterprise security programs — so the emphasis is both timely and critically important."

A software company providing cybersecurity solutions, WALLIX Group is the European specialist in Identity and Access Security Solutions. In response to recent regulatory changes and the cybersecurity threats affecting all companies today, WALLIX's solutions help users defend against cyber-attacks, theft and data leaks linked to stolen credentials and abused privileges. It is the first market solution to have been awarded first-level security certification (CSPN) by France's National Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) and thus meet all of the criteria for regulatory compliance. Listed on the Euronext under ALLIX and distributed by a network of more than 170 resellers and trained and accredited integrators, WALLIX accompanies more than 1200 companies in securing their digital future.

www.wallix.com

