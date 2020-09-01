Wallops! Partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

"For the month of September, our snack superhero will turn its powers toward helping find a cure for childhood cancer," said Keith Schroeder, CEO of High Road Craft Brands. "We're thrilled to be able to support such a wonderful cause. Our customers can buy Wallops! knowing that they are not only saving snack time in their own households but saving the day for young heroes around the country."

Wallops! offers a three-bite tasty treat with High Road's super premium ice cream surrounded by handcrafted all-butter cookie dough and coated with a super-crispy chocolate shell. Consumers can find the product in the freezer section of Walmart stores nationwide in three flavors, Sweet Cream with chocolate chip cookie dough, Mint with brownie-like chocolate cookie dough and Strawberry with a creamy peanut butter cookie dough.

ALSF aims to support the more than fifteen thousand children diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year, who receive less than 4% of federal funding for research. In addition to fundraising, they raise awareness for the cause and support families. High Road Craft Brand will also be working with the organization to support their families by stocking their freezers and sharing their stories.

"We are excited to partner with High Craft Road Brands for this special promotion during September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month," said Liz Scott, ALSF's Co-Executive Director and Alex's Mom. "The Wallops! promotion with Walmart will generate great awareness and critical funding for pediatric cancer research and support for families as their children fight cancer."

About High Road Craft Brands

High Road Craft Brands launched in 2010 as a family-run ice cream business with a focus on high integrity, quality ingredients and craftsmanship. They respect time-tested recipes while creating their own chef-meets-science approach to all products. At first, the core strategy was B2B efforts with the main target audience of chefs and restaurants. However, the business has evolved to direct to consumer and the portfolio of brands has also expanded to include Ciao Bella, Wallops! and most recently, Helados La Neta. However, everything is still made in-house to ensure they are offering the best ice cream in the world. For more information about High Road Craft Brands, please visit www.highroadcraft.com.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of four-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of eight, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada, raising more than $175 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit www.alexslemonade.org.

