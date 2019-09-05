Wallrath's Champion Ranch to Sell Under Call for Offers by Open Bid, Confidential Tender or Stalking Horse Bid Process - $1 Million Breakup Fee Possible

Wallrath said, "My wife, Patsy, and I have long loved this ranch; however, at this stage in our lives we would like to retire from ranching and pass this along to someone who will love and enjoy it as much as we have. It is our wish that proceeds will continue to benefit the Richard C. Wallrath Foundation and its mission of continuing to support scholarships of the 4-H and FFA programs."

Icon Global's Bernard Uechtritz stated, "Champion Ranch remains one of the premier legacy cattle ranch holdings in north Texas. It is ideally located in the Golden Triangle of Bryan/College Station, Houston and Dallas right off of I-45 in Centerville. The property includes numerous improvements, lakes and homes as well as mineral production! It's a remarkable and legendary property."

"Dick has been unequivocal and abundantly clear to me with his instructions to sell the ranch to the highest and best offer along with his prized herd of cattle and several other separate holdings including commercial property, minerals and vacant land in various locations. He would like to get his affairs in order and enjoy his sunset years with Patsy without having to actively run a large enterprise full time on a daily basis."

"Call for offers campaigns usually will run for about 60 days up to a designated deadline date. During this period offers in various formats are received and negotiated. Often there is an early winner take all scenario which effectively ends the campaign (such was the case recently when Icon Global sold The Reserve and Sulphur Bluff Ranch properties which were listed for $84M combined). However in other instances, we might negotiate and accept a stalking horse offer which sets the floor of the deal value and also offers up to a $1million break-up fee (such was the case this year with the sale of the KC7 Ranch in West Texas which we sold for $32.5M in a stalking horse bid process)."

Interested parties should contact Icon Global Group as soon as possible via email at info@icon.global or call 214.855.4000 to register for a bid package and for the stalking horse bid guidelines. Final offers are due on or before November 4, 2019. However, in the event an acceptable offer or offers are made prior to the November deadline, the Seller reserves the right to accept any offer and conclude the advertised marketing and sales campaign for the property.

For more information on Icon Global or to view other properties available click the Icon Global digital brochure here or visit www.icon.global.

Champion Ranch

Located halfway between Dallas and Houston, Champion Ranch boasts over 5,000± acres of prime ranchland. Atop oak tree studded sandy loam hills, the property includes an idyllic owner's home on a private 78-acre lake. In addition, the ranch has numerous barns, eight guest and ranch houses, and a 16-person "bunkhouse."

Amongst over 20 additional lakes, stock ponds and live river streams, Champion Ranch is also home to a sprawling peach orchid that currently produces a variety of peaches. Dinner and dancing are conducted in the 2,200 sq. ft. on-property Saloon. With two bars, a piano and sound system, the Saloon seats up to 130 guests for corporate or private events.

There are 36 oil and gas wells situated on the property. The underground mineral ownership rights, included in the deal, currently produce significant income as well as prospective future revenues. Livestock include herds of purebred Brangus breeder cattle and award-winning horses. Ranch equipment and more are offered in the "turn-key" sale.

Richard Wallrath

Richard Wallrath made his fortune pioneering a small Houston window business called "Champion Windows" into a national name brand and over time put his dreams, soul, sweat and fortune into his beloved "Champion Ranch".

Wallrath sold Champion Windows for $66 million and previously donated $22 million of the proceeds to helping young people. Of that, $7 million went to the Houston Livestock Show and $3 million to FFA and 4-H charities. With the remaining $12 million, Wallrath established the Richard Wallrath Educational Foundation. His foundation has provided more than $6 million in some 600 Scholarship since 2006. To date, Richard Wallrath a self-professed recovered alcoholic is the all-time largest individual donor in the history of the Texas 4-H Youth Development Program. For more information, visit: http://wallrathfoundation.org/

About FFA

FFA, once known as Future Farmers of America, is an organization for high school students interested in agriculture. More than cows and plows, though, the organizations members have a wide variety of interests and career aspirations. The one thing they all have in common? Leadership. For more information, visit: https://www.texasffa.org/

About 4-H

4-H is a community organization for students ages 9 through 19. The slogan "Learn by Doing" applies to a variety of subjects of interest, including agriculture, health, science and citizenship. Its members strive to "make the best better" through hands-on learning, real-life application and skill development. For more information, visit: https://texas4hfoundation.org/

About Icon Global Group

Icon Global (www.Icon.Global), an affiliate of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International – Ranch Division, designs and implements strategic, tactical marketing and sales campaigns for private clients with unique, high-end properties globally.

Icon Global was founded by complex deal maker and international real estate advisor, Bernard Uechtritz. The Australian native most notably led the global marketing and sale of the 535,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch in Vernon, Texas. Listed at $725 million. The group's marketing and sales success is unquestionably unparalleled.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018 combined listings and sales volume reached or exceeded $1 billion dollars each year, including notable sales: $60M Barefoot Ranch (TX), $45M Rio Bonito Ranch (TX), $21M Dodge Ranch (WY), $34M Broseco Ranch (TX).

2019 Notable Sales Include: $32.5M Stalking Horse bid sale of The KC7 Ranch (TX), $13.5M Comanche Crest Ranch (TX) and the $84M Reserve and Sulphur Bluff Ranch (TX).

Currently Marketing: $250M Alcoa's Sandow Lakes Ranch (TX), Spring Gulch Ranch (WY), Black Hills Mesa (WY), $40M KB Carter Ranch (TX), and many more.

