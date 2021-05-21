Walls are going up at Savannah Port Logistics Center Building II, a 1,193,920 SF industrial facility serving the Savannah Port

Savannah Port Logistics Center is a strategically located A++ location just 8 miles from the Savannah Port served by Jimmy Deloach Parkway, Highway 80, Interstate 16 and Interstate 95 in the heart of the Savannah high growth industrial market.

Savannah Port Logistics Center Building II is supported by container facilities that will allow for 3,300 container storage spots, 490 rail car spots, excellent transloading capability and dual rail service provided by Genesee and Wyoming Railroad (GWRR), CSX and NSF.

Massive demand for modern facilities in a land constrained market is fueled by the widening of the Panama Canal, the strategic position of the Savannah Port and the emergence of E-Commerce.

"Savannah Port Logistics Center Building II is perhaps the most significant industrial facility available on the East Coast of the US. The strategic location, large block of new space delivered in 2021 and the supporting infrastructure provides our customers with a significant competitive advantage." John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners.

About Capital Development Partners

Capital Development Partners is a national industrial and infrastructure developer headquartered in Savannah, Georgia with a strong track record of success and delighted customers. The company develops e-commerce, rail service industrial parks, build to suit and infrastructure in the top US gateway markets. Current project markets include Savannah, Charleston, Houston and Newark port markets with A+ locations for our industrial customers.

Contact:

John Knox Porter

CEO, Capital Development Partners

M: 404-229-4852

E: [email protected]

Lee Lineberger

Managing Director-Development

Capital Development Partners

M:478-957-1293

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Capital Development

Related Links

www.capitaldevelopmentpartners.com

