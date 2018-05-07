Wally Hale joins Avison Young in Phoenix

Effective immediately, Hale becomes a Principal of Avison Young. He will continue to focus on representing his occupier clientele and expanding on the footprint that he has established over many years. He will also work closely with Avison Young Principal Mark Seale, who directs local brokerage operations, to expand the company's institutional tenant-representation advisory services and market share across the Phoenix region. Hale was most recently Managing Director for JLL in Phoenix.

"Mark and I are excited to have Wally join our Phoenix office and we welcome him as our newest Principal," comments Genovese. "Wally is a proven, well-respected industry leader and recognized top producer in the Phoenix market. He has represented many marquee occupier clients and has successfully protected their interests while navigating all types of market conditions. That success, combined with his community involvement, strong work ethic and cultural alignment, brings us a valued and experienced leader who will assist us in expanding our Arizona operations."

Hale brings 35 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young. During his career, he has negotiated lease and sale transactions covering nearly 10 million square feet. In addition to acting for tenants, he has represented several large landlords and developers in significant office leasing transactions. He has significant experience in strategy implementation, financial analysis and all other types of real estate transactions. His notable clients include MFS Investment Management Services, UPS, Zurich Insurance and TATA Consultancy Services.

Prior to joining JLL, Hale held senior management and broker positions with Insignia, Koll Company and CBS Property Services. He has been named a Co-Star Power Broker five times.

"I am excited about the opportunity to play a leading role in the expansion of Avison Young's office tenant-representation service line and overall brokerage footprint in the Phoenix marketplace," says Hale. "I look forward to working with Mark and David and being part of Avison Young's collaborative culture, client-centric business model and full-service platform. This is a unique opportunity to play a dynamic role in aggressive expansion within a highly entrepreneurial organization. As Mark and I develop a strategy tailored to occupier clients, we will ensure that all of our initiatives ultimately benefit our clients."

Hale holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and real estate from the University of Arizona and has received a number industry designations during his career. In the community, he has served on numerous non-profit boards and is a past-president of Southwest Human Development, a non-profit organization that provides aid for underprivileged Arizona children and their families. He also currently sits on the facilities board of Xavier College Prep Facility.

Over the past nine years, Avison Young has grown from 11 to 84 offices and from 300 to more than 2,600 real estate professionals in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and Europe.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its principals. Founded in 1978, the company comprises 2,600 real estate professionals in 84 offices, providing value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management, financing and mortgage placement services to owners and occupiers of office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality properties.

Avison Young is a 2018 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for seven consecutive years.

