Walmart, AMC Theatres, and NBCUniversal Team-Up for Community Effort

With community support from the companies of Comcast NBCUniversal, Walmart, AMC Theatres, and Deluxe, this not-for-profit film represents one of the most comprehensive documentary releases for 2021 yet. Kicking off in May, this includes:

Available to own on DVD and digital ( May 25 ) via major retailers nationwide from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

via major retailers nationwide from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Theatrical Screenings in 50 States (7:00p local time May 26 ) Presented by community partners NBCUniversal/AMC Theatres/Deluxe. All events will follow facility, local, state, and federal health protocols, which vary but will include mandatory mask wearing, gathering and physical distancing requirements.)

Presented by community partners NBCUniversal/AMC Theatres/Deluxe. All events will follow facility, local, state, and federal health protocols, which vary but will include mandatory mask wearing, gathering and physical distancing requirements.) MSNBC Broadcast ( May 29 @ 9pET)

"This is a salute to a tough year that has challenged so many communities and this film brings all of us together in a way that will give an inspirational cry," says Craig Robinson, Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer, NBCUniversal. "To have this far reaching launch with so many great partners speaks to the uniqueness of this film, and our company's support of our intersectional communities. As Richard Lui's directorial debut with producers Hailey Lee, Alex Lo, and Donald Young, we are glad to present AAPI filmmakers this Asian Pacific American Heritage Month."

SKY BLOSSOM is the film salute to the frontline heroes who care for loved ones, particularly during the challenges of the recent pandemic. The not-for-profit film is a raw, uplifting window into the lives of 24.5 million children and millennials who step forward as caregiving heroes.

The film focuses on five young protagonists from Latino, Black, Asian, Native, and White American communities, living in every region of America -- the Midwest, South, East, West, and Pacific Islands. Honored in over 30 film festivals, SKY BLOSSOM celebrates May's Military Caregivers Month, Mental Health Awareness Month, and Mother's Day Month.

While many are not even in college yet, these young caregivers stay at home to care for family members with tough medical conditions, doing things often seen only in hospitals. They are cheerleaders, part-time workers, and college students — but they also live double lives, quietly growing up as America's next greatest generation.

A 'Top Documentary Feature Contender' - Variety

"This has been a four-year journey with donations and in-kind work from groups small and large, and from people with large and small pockets," said director Lui. "The story of these young care heroes helping family with disabilities inspires, much like the people who volunteered their hearts and minds to make this documentary, as most come from the communities the documentary features."

Walmart, amongst the film's sponsors, will be distributing the film's DVD in nearly 5,000 locations nationwide. "We are glad to be part of this consortium to bring this important story of caregivers to the country," says John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S. "Some of our associates are going home every day to care for a veteran. And whether someone is caring for a sibling, a spouse, a parent or a grandparent, we want to say, 'Thank you.'"

Executive Producer Montel Williams said, "The communities represented in this invigorating film are from different regions, ages, ethnicities, military branches, and backgrounds. It's a much needed message in today's environment that we are all different, but also very similar in amazing ways that make America stronger, not weaker."

"This is a beautifully crafted film about five extraordinary families. Their bravery, self-sacrifice, devotion and love are an inspiration. There are more heroes per square inch in Sky Blossom than there were in Saving Private Ryan," said Executive Producer Hyde Pierce.

Shot in the cinema verité style of documentary filmmaker, SKY BLOSSOM follows children across five families caring for veterans, from every region of the nation:

The Allen Family – a family with Native American ancestry from McMinnville, Tennessee . Chaz, the father, is an Army veteran and a double amputee with a fused arm. Daughters, Deryn, age 16, and Ryann, age 13, along with wife Jessica, share caregiving responsibilities. The Alvarado Family – a Latino American family from Long Beach, California . Brian is a Marine veteran who worked in the burn pits and now lives with throat cancer and skin auto-immune disease. His caregivers are daughter Rhianna, age 12, and his wife, Rocio. The Grier Family – an African American multi-generational family from Wexford, Pennsylvania. Grandfather Rob Sr. is an Air Force veteran with a fused spine and both knees injured. His caregivers are granddaughter Camille, age 16, and eldest son, Rob Jr. The Kapanui Family – a Native Hawaiian family from Waimea, Hawaii . Grandfather Bobby Nawai is an Army veteran with Alzheimer's and dementia. His caregivers are grandchildren Kamaile, age 23, and Kaleo, age 18. The Ploof Family – a White European American family in Howell, Michigan . The father, Bill, is a Navy veteran amputee with diabetes, who suffered several strokes. His caregivers are daughters, Jenna, age 22, and Abbey, age 13.

SKY BLOSSOM is presented by Title Sponsors AARP, Alzheimer's Association, EMD Serono, Seniorlink, and Wallace H. Coulter Foundation. And in cooperation with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Learn more at: skyblossom.com .

