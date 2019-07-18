NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureDone, a leading multichannel e-commerce listing and order management platform that increases the efficiency and overall online sales of brands, enterprises and growing e-commerce sellers, has updated its integration with the popular Walmart and Etsy marketplaces.

Walmart and Etsy Integrations Receive Major Upgrades in SureDone’s Multichannel E-Commerce Platform

"Our platform is unique in that we not only connect our own customers to marketplaces, but through our Marketplace-as-a-Service offering we connect our partner's customers to marketplaces as well," said Jason Nadaf, CEO and Founder of SureDone. "This adds an extra aspect of criticality to staying current with our integrations."

Among the changes are updates to Walmart authentication - well ahead of the August deadline Walmart required - and support for the SureDone minimum stock and maximum stock features which help reduce oversells and increase buyer urgency resulting in better marketplace metrics and higher sales. There were also numerous changes made to improve the robustness and performance of the SureDone Walmart integration.

SureDone's Etsy integration was rewritten from the ground up to embrace the latest Etsy listing and inventory APIs, their taxonomy API plus several other Etsy listing APIs. This improves Etsy support within SureDone for variations, listing expiration, listing state and synchronization status with SureDone and more.

"A core tenant of our multichannel platform - both our retail offering and our MaaS offering - is to keep current with changes on the marketplaces we support," said Chris Labatt-Simon, Executive Vice President at SureDone. "Our customers depend on SureDone to manage the marketplace connections so they can focus on growing their businesses."

Walmart is one of the fastest growing e-commerce marketplaces and is rapidly capturing both buyer and seller marketshare with a broad offering of products. While Etsy is more focused on unique and creative goods, it's a de facto standard for numerous companies to sell everything from watch bands to vintage clothing.

About SureDone

SureDone provides brands, enterprises and growing businesses global multichannel listing, inventory and order management with built in connections to marketplaces such as eBay, Amazon, Walmart, and Jet, a highly flexible automation engine supporting the import and export of data in almost any format and a comprehensive open API to extend the platform. While supporting all categories, SureDone also has an extensive feature set to support the automotive and motorsports parts and accessories vertical, including fitment, kits and bundles and connections to leading distributors for inventory management and dropshipping. SureDone also offers specialized brand focused solutions such as fulfillment by partner and SureDone Vendor Center.

Together, these capabilities automate normally expensive and time consuming tasks while allowing for rich integrations with other applications. SureDone is also a participant on the eBay Developer Council and the Amazon Developer Council. On the web: https://www.suredone.com or contact us at hello@suredone.com.

