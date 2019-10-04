Walmart and Sam's Club's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." Campaign Raises $518,927 for Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Georgia community helped to raise $518,927 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam's Club's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change." campaign. In its sixth year, Walmart and Sam's Club engaged 18 suppliers and the public in its nationwide campaign that raises money for local food banks and brings national attention to the issue of hunger. In Atlanta Community Food Bank's 29-county service area, one in eight Georgians struggles to put food on their tables. Hunger also impacts one in five children in our community.

"Atlanta Community Food Bank works hard every day to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal. We are truly humbled to have been the food bank with the highest total number of donations for the entire Feeding America network, which includes an astounding $388,255 from customers directly through at-register donations. We need everyone to join the fight to end hunger, and we are tremendously grateful to Walmart, Sam's Club, their associates, dedicated suppliers and everyone in our community who helped to support the 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' campaign," said Kyle Waide, President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Each Walmart and Sam's Club region worked with at least one of the 200 local Feeding America member food banks, raising money by encouraging shoppers to make a donation or purchase participating items in-store or online. For every participating product purchased, the equivalent of one meal was donated to a local food bank.

This year's "Fight Hunger. Spark Change" campaign raised more than $26 million, enabling Walmart and Sam's Club to exceed their goal of securing 1 billion meals* for local food banks.

"Because of the generous support of our suppliers, customers and associates, food banks will be able to do even more this year to help meet the needs in their communities," said Julie Gehrki, vice president of the Walmart Foundation. "We are passionate about fighting hunger, and through this campaign, we have taken another significant step to help raise awareness of hunger in America and support local efforts to increase access to healthier, nutritious food."

Walmart and Sam's Club provide donations of both food and funds to the Feeding America nationwide network of 200 food banks. Locally, they provide more than ten million meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank and are our largest produce donor.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit ACFB.org .

*$1 helps secure at least 10 meals on behalf of local Feeding America food banks

About Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families.

Through more than 600 nonprofit partners, we help more than 755,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org .

