Walmart and Sam's Club's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign Raises $525,896 for Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The north Georgia community helped to raise $ 525,896 for local families in need through Walmart and Sam's Club's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. In its eighth year, Walmart and Sam's Club associates engaged their customers and members, along with 27 participating suppliers to help fight hunger and feed hope.

"Our neighbors are facing difficult times, and one in eight are struggling to find their next meal. Atlanta Community Food Bank is incredibly grateful for Walmart, Sam's Club, their associates, suppliers, customers and members who helped to support the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign," said Kyle Waide , President and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Each Walmart and Sam's Club was matched with at least one of 200 local Feeding America® member food banks. Through the campaign, shoppers made monetary donations at checkout or purchased participating items in stores or online to benefit their local food bank. For every participating product purchased, the participating supplier made a donation to Atlanta Community Food Bank.

"Hunger is an issue that impacts every community in our country and the pandemic has exacerbated this issue," said Maria Zazycki, senior manager at Walmart.org. "Through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, we provide everyone the opportunity to join the fight to end hunger in their communities. We are grateful to our customers, members, suppliers and associates for supporting their local food bank."

Because of the community's generous support, the Atlanta Community Food Bank will be able to provide over 2.1 million meals for our neighbors in need. The Food Bank carries out this work through a network of nonprofit food distribution partners along with direct service programs like mobile pantries and a Community Food Center.

The 27 participating suppliers for the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign were: Abbott, Bodyarmor, Bush Brothers & Company, Campbell Soup Company, Clif Bar & Company, Ferrara Candy Company, General Mills, GoGo squeeZ, Great Value, Iovate Health Sciences, J.M. Smucker, Kellogg's, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Kitu Coffee, Kraft Heinz, Mighty Spark, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Post Consumer Brands, Purina, Simply Good Foods, Strong Roots, The Coca-Cola Company, The Clorox Company, This Saves Lives, Unilever and United States Nutrition.

More than $26.5 million was raised this year through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign. Funds will benefit 200 Feeding America member food banks nationwide. Walmart kickstarted the campaign with a $3 million donation, most of which supported food banks in communities with the highest rates of food insecurity and racial and access disparities.

Walmart and Sam's Club provide donations of both food and funds to support programs at the Food Bank. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is proud to partner with 154 Walmart and Sam's Club locations across our 29 county service area. They are shining examples of a multi-pronged partnership where in addition to this campaign's financial support, they generously donate food and household products, give their time as volunteers and provide store grants on the local level.

To learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger, visit www.acfb.org .

About Atlanta Food Community Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families. Through more than 700 nonprofit partners, we help more than 864,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org .

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change. Walmart has stores in 24 countries, employs more than 2.2 million associates and does business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Walmart.org is helping people live better by supporting programs to accelerate upward job mobility for frontline workers, advance equity, address hunger, build inclusive economic opportunity for people in supply chains, protect and restore nature, reduce waste and emissions, and build strong communities where Walmart operates. To learn more, visit www.walmart.org or connect on Twitter @Walmartorg.

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart, Inc. is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 37th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Club Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom , shop at SamsClub.com , and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter and Facebook .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

Media Contact:

Heather Moon

Phone: 678.553.5967

[email protected]

SOURCE Atlanta Community Food Bank

