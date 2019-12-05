Walmart Canada and SCI open doors on new facility dedicated to fulfilling e-commerce orders across Canada

SCI Canada's largest distribution centre officially opens its doors

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - SCI Canada and Walmart Canada today announced the official opening of SCI's largest dedicated and purpose-built distribution centre (DC) in Mississauga, Ontario. At approximately 450,000 square feet, the DC is the main facility dedicated to fulfilling Walmart Canada's online orders.

The new distribution centre is a flexible, scalable solution for logistics and fulfilment that is part of Walmart's strategy to continue growing its e-commerce business in Canada. The need is there, as Walmart Canada's flagship website walmart.ca is visited daily by over 750,000 customers.

The company sought SCI's support to develop a customized supply chain solution that streamlines operations.

Facts about the new DC:

The new DC maximizes storage through a four-level, 70,000 square foot pick platform for storing and picking smaller items and pallet racking for larger and higher volume items.

It is equipped with state-of-the-art intelligence software that provides real-time visibility to operations and is fully integrated with SCI's warehouse management system.

It boasts automation that improves capacity and uses conveyors to transport materials to one of five zones on each level and complete pick totes to a put-wall area from both the platform and pallet racks.

"The retail business is constantly evolving and becoming more complex," said Guy Toksoy, vice president, operations, SCI. "SCI's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation helps our clients meet increasing e-commerce demands, and we were excited to partner with one of Canada's largest retailers to go beyond conventional logistic services and adapt an automated model to best suit Walmart Canada's needs."

"It's exciting that shopping on Walmart.ca continues growing in popularity with our customers. We've been modernizing and innovating to ensure products can get to our customers in the quickest and most efficient way possible, without compromising on our everyday low prices and the quality customers expect," said Alexis Lanternier, executive vice president e-commerce, Walmart Canada. "We're proud to have partnered with SCI to create this distribution centre as it provides a customized end-to-end solution that suits our growing business needs."

About SCI

SCI is one of Canada's leading providers of supply chain solutions that go beyond traditional logistics services. SCI's tagline "We'll make you even better" is a commitment today from a business that's leading clients into tomorrow. Trusted by clients in the retail, e-commerce, technology, and healthcare sectors, SCI operates the most extensive national distribution and transportation network in Canada, consisting of 30 distribution centres coast to coast along with over 40 critical parts stocking locations and specialized white glove shipping hubs. SCI shares the learnings from the sectors they operate in, providing the audience with information to guide their supply chain to success through blog posts, case studies and white papers.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

