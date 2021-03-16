Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to be Harvard Business School's Class Day Speaker

"The HBS class of 2021 has a lot to be proud of, and I'm excited to be part of this year's Class Day and celebrate this important moment with them," said McMillon. "The challenges of the last year shaped their experience, and now they emerge as leaders with a unique perspective and in a position to seize unprecedented opportunities ahead of them to help define and build the future."

McMillon was named president and CEO of Walmart in February 2014. From February 2009 to Jan. 31, 2014, he was executive vice president, president and CEO of Walmart International, and from August 2005 to January 2009 he served as executive vice president, president and CEO of Sam's Club. He has worked at Walmart for 30 years, starting as a teenager unloading trucks for an hourly wage. He has held a variety of senior leadership roles in all of Walmart's business segments.

McMillon is also the chairman of Business Roundtable, an association of chief executive officers of America's leading companies. He serves on the boards of directors of the Consumer Goods Forum, the U.S.-China Business Council and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. He also sits on the advisory board of the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management in Beijing, China.

The HBS Class Day ceremony is planned and conducted by a committee of second-year MBA students. This year's virtual ceremony will be open to the general public, making it easily accessible for members of the graduating class and their guests as well as HBS alumni, faculty, and staff.

Click here for more information on HBS Class Day and Harvard University Commencement.

About Harvard Business School

Founded in 1908 as part of Harvard University, Harvard Business School is located on a 40-acre campus in Boston. Its faculty of more than 200 offers full-time programs leading to the MBA and doctoral degrees, as well as more than 70 open enrollment Executive Education programs and 55 custom programs, and Harvard Business School Online, the School's digital learning platform. For more than a century, HBS faculty have drawn on their research, their experience in working with organizations worldwide, and their passion for teaching to educate leaders who make a difference in the world, shaping the practice of business and entrepreneurship around the globe.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart.

