Walmart Connect Announced as Presenting Sponsor of the 2024 WIN Summit

NEW YORK, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIN (Women In Negotiation) is pleased to announce Walmart Connect as its presenting sponsor - for its eighth annual WIN Summit to be held Thursday, May 30, 2024 in New York City.

WIN Summit 2024: The Power To is a unique professional development conference, tailored to focus on negotiation skill building as a tool of empowerment for women. Designed as an advanced skills-based learning event, it will provide attendees with important tools, techniques, and strategies to achieve greater success on behalf of their organizations and clients, as well as in their own professional and personal lives.

Walmart Connect, the closed-loop media business of America's largest omnichannel retailer, helps brands connect with their customers more often and more meaningfully than ever before to accelerate shared growth. This is the 2nd year of partnership between Walmart Connect and the WIN Summit, together we seek to help participants create more equity across all industries and maximize the potential of women.

"With their dedication to fostering innovation, empowering women, and championing a people-first culture, Walmart Connect exemplifies the essence of our mission at WIN and I am elated to have them as our presenting sponsor of the 2024 WIN Summit," says Daniella Kahane, Co-Founder and CEO of WIN. "Together, we will harness the transformative power of collaborative negotiation, engage in critical conversations to create healthier workplaces for all, and equip our attendees with the leadership and negotiation skills they need to thrive in today's dynamic landscape."

This year's summit will be held on May 30th from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The agenda includes keynote presentations, experiential workshops, and panel discussions, delivered by top academics and iconic industry leaders, a one-on-one coaching corner, an interactive exhibitor hall, and many networking and wellness opportunities. The event will also coordinate with appropriate agencies to provide CLE credits for attorneys and SHRM HR credits for Human Resource professionals, with both disciples expected to provide in excess of 10 credit hours.

Information regarding the agenda, registration, group discounts, or sponsorship opportunities is available at http://www.winsummit.com or by contacting: [email protected].

